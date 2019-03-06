During his first interview since he was charged with sexual abuse against young women and teenage girls, Kelly cried, stood up and ranted about being "assassinated." Kelly, 52, called his accusers liars and said people – including the Savages – are after him for his money. Timothy Savage told reporters he watched the interview Wednesday morning with his wife and daughters and was stunned to hear Kelly suggest he "gave" his daughter to the artist.
"It's disturbing. It was emotionally disturbing for all of us. I sat there and I wanted to not just pray for my daughter but pray for Mr. Kelly to get some type of healing," Timothy Savage said. "I love my daughter and it hurts me so much. That we would sell our kids? That's unheard of."
"Mr. Kelly stated on Gayle King's show, that Mr. Timothy Savage provided his daughter on stage at a concert that Mr. Kelly was performing at. That is absolutely not true," said Griggs. "He also stated this was about getting money. At no point did this family sell their daughter or offer to provide anything for money. They have never received money from Robert Sylvester Kelly and they don't want money from Robert Sylvester Kelly."
After the news conference, Griggs received a phone call from a member of R. Kelly's management team saying they wanted to arrange a phone conversation between Jocelyn and her parents. The 23-year-old called, but wouldn't say much about where she was or who was with her.
"I need you all to listen. I've told you a million times that I'm okay. I'm happy where I am and I need you to understand that," Jocelyn said on a phone call recorded by her father after her attorney placed the call on a speakerphone for all of the Savages to hear.
Her mother, Jonjelyn, asked where she was and why she hasn't called in two years or come home for family funerals. Her sisters, 18-year-old Jailyn and 11-year-old Jori, also chimed in, telling Jocelyn they loved her and asked her to come home.
Kelly, one of the best-selling music artists of all time, told Gayle King of "CBS This Morning" he never sexually abused women or controlled their lives. The 52-year-old singer was charged last month with 10 counts of sexually abusing four females dating back to 1998, including three underage girls.
"All of them are lying," Kelly said in segments of the interview broadcast Wednesday. "I have been assassinated."
Kelly, out on bail following his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, said he has done "lots of things wrong" when it comes to women, but said he has apologized. He denies doing anything against their will. The singer said he believes social media is to blame for creating the allegations against him.
At one point during the interview, Kelly stands up and rants. He said: "I have been buried alive, but I'm alive." He says he needs someone to help him "not have a big heart."
"You all don't want to believe the truth," he said.
When pressed about whether he was attracted to younger women, Kelly said: "I'm an older man who loves all women." He acknowledged living and being in a relationship with two young women.
The recording artist has been for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as sex slaves. Kelly has consistently denied any sexual misconduct and was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008. Those charges centered on a graphic video that prosecutors said showed him having sex with a girl as young as 13.
As part of his current case, Kelly is forbidden from having any contact with females younger than 18. He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Late Wednesday afternoon, Kelly was taken into custody after a family court hearing over $151,000 in unpaid child support to his ex-wife. His publicist said Kelly fell behind in payments after years of legal problems. The publicist said it will take about a week for Kelly to come up with the $167,000 he must pay to get out of jail. HIs next court appearance on the criminal charges is March 22.
