Jimmy Carter, family, attends Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church service

- Former President Jimmy Carter, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, and members of the Carter family joined the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for the last Sunday morning worship service of 2018.

“We’ve been all around,” President Carter said. “We’ve been in Costa Rica, skiing in Colorado and Disney World. We generally go to different places all around, but this year, today, we decided to be in Atlanta,” adds the 39th President of the United States and founder of The Carter Center.

Before the service, the Carters met with Rev. Raphael Warnock, who heads the historic church once led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and greeted both members of the church and visiting players from the Harvard basketball team.

“Most of the times I’ve been here its been for funerals,” Carter joked to the congregation. “But I feel at home when Rev. Warnock preaches, and not have to sit at a funeral at the same time.”

“Thank you all for letting me come back,” he said. “Of all the Baptist churches in the world, I think Ebenezer is the ‘mother’ church.”

More than 40 members of the Carter family attended the service, including his grandson – a member of EBC.

Rev. Warnock said it was an honor to host the 39th president of the United States.

“President Jimmy Carter’s living example of servant leadership and walking integrity inspires all of us to be better and do better,” he said.