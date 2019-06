- Georgia’s Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office is looking into a house in Jackson County.

The fire happened Tuesday around 3 a.m. at a home along Laura Lane in Commerce. Fire investigators said the blaze completely destroyed the one-story wood-framed house with basement. The 12-year-old, 1700-square-foot home had already collapsed into the basement when firefighters arrived.

No one was at home at the time of the fire with the residents having been out of town.

The fire was ruled an arson, but would not elaborate on the exact cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1‐800‐282‐5804. Tipsters could be eligible for up to a $10,000 reward.