- An Italian manufacturer says it has chosen Georgia for its first U.S. plant.

Rivacold makes refrigeration systems for food retailers, vending machines and other industries. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced Thursday that the company will invest $5 million in a new manufacturing plant in Gwinnett County outside Atlanta. The plant is expected to employ 140 workers.

Rivacold is headquartered in Montecchio, Italy, and has 1,200 employees worldwide.

Doug Schmidt is president of Rivacold North America. He said in a news release that the Georgia facility will allow the company to provide "local design and manufacturing to meet the rapidly changing demands of our customer base."

Kemp said in a statement the company "will join a booming manufacturing industry in our state."