- Hundreds of students at Argosy University in Dunwoody are wondering about their future.

Many told FOX 5 News the for-profit university closed its doors Friday afternoon but the state agency which regulates Argosy said they haven’t received official word yet.

Kelsey Evans was studying forensic psychology at Argosy University in Dunwoody but his future seems hazy now, especially when it comes to transferring his credits.

“I don’t know yet there’s a lot of unanswered questions,” said Evans.

Evans and 1,500 other Georgia students at the Dunwoody campus and online, as well as thousands at campuses nationwide, learned Argosy through its parent company recently announced federal receivership.

Kirk Shook, Executive Director, of the Georgia Non-Public Post-Secondary Education, which regulates Argosy, told FOX 5 News the school has financial issues which led to federal receivership.

“The receivership is essentially like a bankruptcy,” said Shook.

He said Argosy has been trying to get a buyer, citing decreased enrollment and increased costs.

“It was some systemic issue across the board with Argosy that’s led to this. I know they haven’t officially closed as yet or at least I haven’t heard such,” said Shook.

FOX 5 Reporter George Franco tried to get answers at Argosy but was asked to leave by security.

Offsite Jasmine Woodard, a doctoral counseling student, said she got word Argosy’s doors were closing today.

“We got a couple of emails saying order your transcripts, School would be closing today by five;” said Woodard.

Kirk Shook told FOX 5 News Argosy brought in representatives from other schools Friday to the Dunwoody campus.

He said some of the schools may or may not be transferrable which still leaves lots of unanswered questions.

“I feel that I have a future but I do know that there are students who may not,” said Woodard.

She is optimistic but Evans isn’t so sure.

“Now the students are up in arms about where do I go or what do I do;” said Evans.