- The international search for a fugitive lawyer charged with the murder of his mother continues.

Richard Merritt was last seen about 112 days ago.

He was scheduled to begin serving a 15-year prison sentence on February 1. Instead, police say he cut off his ankle monitor, murdered his mother, and then took off.

Merritt was the subject of numerous FOX 5 I-Team investigations leading up to his conviction for stealing settlement checks from his legal clients.

Since his disappearance, the search radius has expanded from metro Atlanta to as far away as Saudi Arabia where Merritt lived as a teenager.

