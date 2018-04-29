Inman Park Festival brings people, gnomes to party

- Tens of thousands of people made it out to Inman Park for the neighborhood's annual festival and parade.

Performers, floats, and costumes packed the streets, with Congressman John Lewis paying a visit to the crowd.

At the festival, it was inescapable to avoid hundreds of red pointy hats and silly signs as Atlantans gathered to try to break a Guinness World Record for the most people dressed up as gnomes in a parade.

This was the 10th annual record attempt and, if it's confirmed by the record committee, the first to break the record.

The group that organized the record attempt said that 755 people showed up dressed in their gnomiest attire.

The previous record was set in 2011 in England at 478 gnomes.

The festival continues on Sunday.