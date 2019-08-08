< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ice-cream truck owner headed to prison for raping 14-year-old girl addthis:title="Ice-cream truck owner headed to prison for raping 14-year-old girl"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-422897824.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-422897824");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-422897824-422896966"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-422897824-422896966" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/ice-cream-truck-rape-1280_1565296027924_7581867_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 08 2019 04:31PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 05:29PM EDT purposes. He was sentenced to 25 years to serve in prison with life on probation, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.

On July 25, 2018, Atlanta police responded to a call of suspicious activity involving an ice-cream truck parked in a vacant lot on Carter Street. The caller reported that "the ice-cream truck was rocking in a back-and-forth motion."

When confronted, Daniel told police that he and his "girlfriend" were stocking shelves and kissing inside the truck. Officers noticed the girl was very young, and she confirmed she was 14.

The teen told police that she had worked for Daniel for several weeks and that he had been having sex with her. He was arrested.

According to authorities, Daniel said in a recorded jail conversation with his wife: "I should have pulled away from that little girl, but she was like a drug. It's like an addiction. These are urges that I have deep inside me."

Daniel has a lengthy criminal record, including 28 arrests and six felony convictions, authorities said. Deputies: Manhunt for inmate who walked off work detail in Cordele

By FOX 5 News
Posted Aug 08 2019 03:53PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 04:48PM EDT

Multiple law enforcement agencies in central Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked off a work detail Thursday.

James Doyle Moss, 39, walked off a supervised off-site work detail at the Cordele State Farmers Market at 1901 U.S. Highway 41 N about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office.

The Georgia Department of Corrections described Moss as 5-foot-6 and about 195 pounds, with blue eyes and red/auburn hair. He may be driving a black Toyota Camry with tag RSD3905. He may be driving a black Toyota Camry with tag RSD3905.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/escaped-tennessee-convict-could-have-left-state-52k-reward" title="Escaped Tennessee convict could have left state; $52K reward" data-articleId="422902477" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/tenninmate11_1565297797542_7581985_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Escaped Tennessee convict could have left state; $52K reward

By ADRIAN SAINZ and JONATHAN MATTISE, Associated Press
Posted Aug 08 2019 04:57PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 05:09PM EDT

A Tennessee convict suspected of killing a longtime corrections employee and escaping a prison on a tractor could have left the state, authorities said Thursday as the manhunt for the elusive inmate intensified. This as the reward for his capture increases and state officials releases older mug shots to aid in the search.

Curtis Ray Watson, 44, was described as extremely dangerous after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said he escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday on a tractor. 