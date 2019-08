- A man has been convicted of raping and molesting a 14-year-old girl who worked for him inside his ice-cream truck, authorities said Thursday.

Khabir Daniel, 45, was found guilty of child molestation, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, sodomy, and enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was sentenced to 25 years to serve in prison with life on probation, according to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

On July 25, 2018, Atlanta police responded to a call of suspicious activity involving an ice-cream truck parked in a vacant lot on Carter Street. The caller reported that “the ice-cream truck was rocking in a back-and-forth motion.”

When confronted, Daniel told police that he and his “girlfriend” were stocking shelves and kissing inside the truck. Officers noticed the girl was very young, and she confirmed she was 14.

The teen told police that she had worked for Daniel for several weeks and that he had been having sex with her. He was arrested.

According to authorities, Daniel said in a recorded jail conversation with his wife: “I should have pulled away from that little girl, but she was like a drug. It’s like an addiction. These are urges that I have deep inside me.”

Daniel has a lengthy criminal record, including 28 arrests and six felony convictions, authorities said.