- It's just the beginning of the US women's national team's World Cup journey, but they have been on the road already for a long time. They may be riding the high of a record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand, but they still get homesick.

They travel with professional teams then they jump in and off the national team for years leading up to big games like the Olympics and the World Cup. They live on the road.

"Georgia is like a part of my soul," said US team veteran Kelley O'Hara.

This defender from Fayette County, when not wearing a US jersey, plays for Utah Royals FC. It's a long way from home.

"I miss Georgia," she told me when I caught up to her at a game in St. Louis. "I live there in the off-season. I love it. Atlanta is home to me."

In a Fox Sports promo, another team defender proudly announces, "Emily Sonnett, Atlanta."

This Cobb County native comes home to see family, her twin sister and visits her old club team's stomping grounds, but much of her time is spent in Portland playing for the Thorns. But when she's home, she's hungry.

"Out west, yeah, I always think about home and Waffle House. I try to go every single time I'm home. I think just being home, seeing my family and Waffle House has to be the one thing right next to my family."

So hey, ladies, win that Cup, then head on back home. We've have a seat waiting for you.