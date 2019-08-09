< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News
Local
I-Team
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Download the App </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock">Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/national-park-service-releases-wildlife-petting-chart-in-wake-of-viral-video-of-bison-charging-gir"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/nps_1565288715112_7581673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/national-park-service-releases-wildlife-petting-chart-in-wake-of-viral-video-of-bison-charging-gir">National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/i-team/too-many-takata-airbags-still-on-the-roads"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Too many Takata airbags still on the roads"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/i-team/too-many-takata-airbags-still-on-the-roads">Too many Takata airbags still on the roads</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/EBiDmAkXkAIeiEZ_1565360262338_7583803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride">Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock">Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/most-popular/national-park-service-releases-wildlife-petting-chart-in-wake-of-viral-video-of-bison-charging-gir">National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/i-team/too-many-takata-airbags-still-on-the-roads">Too many Takata airbags still on the roads</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride">Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/6-year-old-girl-starts-lemonade-stand-to-raise-money-for-retired-k9-officer">6-year old-girl starts lemonade stand to raise money for retired K9 officer</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-red-pepper-taqueria">Burgers with Buck: Red Pepper Taqueria</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" Weather
Closings
Netcams
Savannah Cams
Download the App
Good Day class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Meal_and_a_movie_0_7583457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock">Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/EBiDmAkXkAIeiEZ_1565360262338_7583803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride">Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-red-pepper-taqueria"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/bwb%20red%20pepper_1565345616476.tif_7583169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Burgers with Buck: Red Pepper Taqueria"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-red-pepper-taqueria">Burgers with Buck: Red Pepper Taqueria</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/JS%20Kitchen_1565288642885.jpg_7581672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock">Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride">Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-red-pepper-taqueria">Burgers with Buck: Red Pepper Taqueria</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/world-famous-les-twins-in-atlanta-for-dance-workshop">World famous Les Twins in Atlanta for dance workshop</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/zoo-brings-african-savanna-to-metro-atlanta">Zoo brings African Savanna to metro Atlanta</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Meal_and_a_movie_0_7583457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock">Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/EBiDmAkXkAIeiEZ_1565360262338_7583803_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride">Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-red-pepper-taqueria"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/bwb%20red%20pepper_1565345616476.tif_7583169_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Burgers with Buck: Red Pepper Taqueria"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-red-pepper-taqueria">Burgers with Buck: Red Pepper Taqueria</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/JS%20Kitchen_1565288642885.jpg_7581672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Kitchen participates in Martin Luther King Center Beloved Community International Expo</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock">Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rock-stars-and-athletes-join-forces-for-weekend-ride">Rock stars and athletes join forces for weekend ride</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/burgers-with-buck-red-pepper-taqueria">Burgers with Buck: Red Pepper Taqueria</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/js-kitchen-participates-in-martin-luther-king-center-beloved-community-international-expo">J.S. Sports
High 5 Sports
Falcons
Braves
Atlanta United
Hawks
About FOX 5 Sports
About Us
FOX 5 People
Jobs at FOX 5
Internships
What's on FOX 5
Closed Captioning
Helping Hands
Contests
More
Traffic
Watch FOX 5 News
Video
Call for Action
Contests
Contact Us href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/live">Watch FOX 5 News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video">Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/call-for-action">Call for Action</a></li> <li><a HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7058_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7058"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_BANNER_TOP_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story423033591" class="mod-wrapper Too many Takata airbags still on the roads addthis:title="Too many Takata airbags still on the roads"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423033591.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423033591");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423033591_423033362_175310"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423033591_423033362_175310";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423033362","video":"593172","title":"An%20easy%20way%20to%20check%20your%20airbag%27s%20safety","caption":"One%20in%20six%20vehicles%20on%20the%20road%20has%20been%20impacted%20by%20a%20major%20US%20airbag%20recall.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FAn_easy_way_to_check_your_airbag_s_safet_0_7583775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F09%2FAn_easy_way_to_check_your_airbag_s_safety_593172_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1659973644%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D9Mt7jKBN3Glbx8RivJXgF3niXME","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Ftoo-many-takata-airbags-still-on-the-roads"}},"createDate":"Aug 09 2019 11:47AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423033591_423033362_175310",video:"593172",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/An_easy_way_to_check_your_airbag_s_safet_0_7583775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"One%2520in%2520six%2520vehicles%2520on%2520the%2520road%2520has%2520been%2520impacted%2520by%2520a%2520major%2520US%2520airbag%2520recall.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/09/An_easy_way_to_check_your_airbag_s_safety_593172_1800.mp4?Expires=1659973644&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=9Mt7jKBN3Glbx8RivJXgF3niXME",eventLabel:"An%20easy%20way%20to%20check%20your%20airbag%27s%20safety-423033362",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Ftoo-many-takata-airbags-still-on-the-roads"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 09 2019 11:57AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 09 2019 11:47AM EDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 11:59AM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423033591-423033565"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It&#39;s as easy as inputting your VIN and hitting send." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>It's as easy as inputting your VIN and hitting send.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423033591-423033565" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It&#39;s as easy as inputting your VIN and hitting send." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>It's as easy as inputting your VIN and hitting send.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423033591" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines423033591' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/3-scams-falsely-claim-equifax-settlement-connection"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_1565179178337_7578042_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Scams claim Equifax settlement tie</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/door-to-door-salespeople-selling-dna-test-scam"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/DNA%20test%20scam_1564143846581.jpg_7551036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>DNA test scam targets senior living centers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/3-types-of-cash-back-cards"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>3 types of cash back cards</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/block-the-new-enterprise-spoofing-scam"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Data%20Security_1563811123353.JPG_7539039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> ATLANTA, Ga. - The Takata airbag recall is four years old, yet one in six cars is still on the road with what the government says are very dangerous airbags. And that's a bad thing. Sixteen people have died, according to NHTSA, from a Takata airbag explosion. One of those was just reported this year. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration says millions of autos with the impacted Takata airbags are still on the highway.

Actor Morgan Freeman is featured in a new public service announcement from www.safeairbags.com reminding us to check our VINs against what is in the government database. With 18 years worth of cars impacted - that's about 40 million of them from more than 30 different brands - we should all take a second look. Morgan Freeman explains in the PSA video.

"Let me explain just how serious this is. You see, a part in these defective airbags can explode shooting sharp metal fragments at people inside the vehicle. This could occur no matter what caused the airbag to deploy."

If that doesn't rattle you then I don't know what will. Let me walk you through how easy it is to check on this.

Go to the NHSTA website: VIN INPUT. Put in your vehicle's identification number in there and you'll find out quickly enough if it's part of the recall. I randomly selected a car online for sale and found it is under recall and due for repairs, according to the government site.

So this is a great tool if you are a vehicle owner or if you are car shopping. More I-Team Stories

Clayton DA reopening rape case after DNA suggests wrong guy convicted 46 years ago
By Randy Travis, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 08 2019 12:54PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 11:16PM EDT
The Clayton County District Attorney's Office is reopening a 46-year-old rape case now that DNA evidence casts doubt on whether the right man was convicted of the crime. The FOX 5 I-Team first reported the case of Terry Wanzer and how modern day analysis of crime scene evidence backs up his claim of innocence. The new testing was funded by the New York Innocence Project after Wanzer asked for the non-profit's assistance. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clayton DA reopens rape case" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clayton DA reopening rape case after DNA suggests wrong guy convicted 46 years ago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy 3 scams falsely claim Equifax settlement connection
By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:02AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 05:23PM EDT Equifax settlement connection" data-articleId="422591282" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_breach_spawns_scams_0_7577995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_breach_spawns_scams_0_7577995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_breach_spawns_scams_0_7577995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_breach_spawns_scams_0_7577995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, The Equifax data breach is the gift that keeps on giving to scammers. Impacted two years ago were 147 million people when Equifax - one of the sacred keepers of our most personal information - left a back door open. The FTC recently announced a $425 million settlement to help people hurt by this massive data breach., and this has opened a new door for scammers. Knowing that many of us would like a piece of that, scammers are luring us in with their false claims. Let's get to the three big scams out there. SCAM 1: IMPOSTER SCAM The government is warning about the imposter scam. Not a new scam, but this is how it works here. A caller or emailer poses as an Equifax rep, asks to verify your info, which means asking for personal identifying information like social security numbers. They pretend to be vetting for ability to get a settlement check. Impacted two years ago were 147 million people when Equifax - one of the sacred keepers of our most personal information - left a back door open.</p><p>The FTC recently announced a $425 million settlement to help people hurt by this massive data breach., and this has opened a new door for scammers. Knowing that many of us would like a piece of that, scammers are luring us in with their false claims. Let's get to the three big scams out there.</p><p>SCAM 1: IMPOSTER SCAM The government is warning about the imposter scam. Not a new scam, but this is how it works here. A caller or emailer poses as an Equifax rep, asks to verify your info, which means asking for personal identifying information like social security numbers. They pretend to be vetting for ability to get a settlement check. Disgraced former deputy gets probation in sex case
By Randy Travis, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 06 2019 05:19PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 06:36PM EDT
A former Monroe County sheriff's deputy agreed to be banished from the county after admitting he offered to drop someone's charges in exchange for sex. William Miller was off duty and in his personal pickup last August when he contacted a woman he had recently arrested and asked her to take a ride with him. Ashlie Roberts told the FOX 5 I-Team deputy Miller said he wanted to talk about how he could use her as a confidential informant. She told him she had no information to share. But sitting in his truck, she worried something else was going on, so she quietly turned on her cellphone voice recorder. That's how she caught Miller repeatedly asking her for sexual favors to make those charges go away. (Photo provided by National Park Service)" title="wildlife petting chart-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/too-many-takata-airbags-still-on-the-roads"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="It's as easy as inputting your VIN and hitting send." title="NHTSA Takata airbag recall check"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Too many Takata airbags still on the roads</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/short-rib-mac-cheese-with-cmx-cinebistro-peachtree-corners-chef-michelle-matlock" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Meal_and_a_movie_0_7583457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Meal_and_a_movie_0_7583457_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Meal_and_a_movie_0_7583457_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Meal_and_a_movie_0_7583457_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Meal_and_a_movie_0_7583457_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Short rib mac & cheese with CMX CinéBistro Peachtree Corners Chef Michelle Matlock</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/national-park-service-releases-wildlife-petting-chart-in-wake-of-viral-video-of-bison-charging-gir" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/nps_1565288715112_7581673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/nps_1565288715112_7581673_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/nps_1565288715112_7581673_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/nps_1565288715112_7581673_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/08/nps_1565288715112_7581673_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;National&#x20;Park&#x20;Service&#x20;has&#x20;issued&#x20;a&#x20;warning&#x20;against&#x20;touching&#x20;wildlife&#x20;during&#x20;visits&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;provided&#x20;by&#x20;National&#x20;Park&#x20;Service&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Park Service releases wildlife petting chart in wake of viral video of bison charging girl</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cobb-county-police-arrest-teacher-for-child-molestation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teacher%20charged_1565366358349.jpg_7583779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teacher%20charged_1565366358349.jpg_7583779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teacher%20charged_1565366358349.jpg_7583779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teacher%20charged_1565366358349.jpg_7583779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Teacher%20charged_1565366358349.jpg_7583779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cobb County police arrest teacher on child-molestation charges</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/too-many-takata-airbags-still-on-the-roads" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;as&#x20;easy&#x20;as&#x20;inputting&#x20;your&#x20;VIN&#x20;and&#x20;hitting&#x20;send&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Too many Takata airbags still on the roads</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/august-9-is-national-book-lovers-day" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20MAYORS%20READING%20CLUB%205P_WAGAa7cf_146.mxf_00.00.09.15_1559259460572.png_7333032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20MAYORS%20READING%20CLUB%205P_WAGAa7cf_146.mxf_00.00.09.15_1559259460572.png_7333032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20MAYORS%20READING%20CLUB%205P_WAGAa7cf_146.mxf_00.00.09.15_1559259460572.png_7333032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20MAYORS%20READING%20CLUB%205P_WAGAa7cf_146.mxf_00.00.09.15_1559259460572.png_7333032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20MAYORS%20READING%20CLUB%205P_WAGAa7cf_146.mxf_00.00.09.15_1559259460572.png_7333032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>August 9 is National Book Lovers Day</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 