<article>
<section id="story408363142" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408363142" data-article-version="1.0">Save for college through the 529 Plan</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan" addthis:title="Save for college through the 529 Plan"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408363142.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408363142");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_408363142_408362632_118742"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_408363142_408362632_118742";this.videosJson='[{"id":"408362632","video":"566646","title":"Save%20money%20and%20get%20a%20deduction","caption":"The%20state%27s%20529%20Plan%20is%20a%20win-win%20for%20students%20and%20parents.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FSave_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F22%2FSave_money_and_get_a_deduction_566646_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1653143591%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3Dri7CSwipYer6b4l9Tgc7-aSooq0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fsave-for-college-through-the-529-plan"}},"createDate":"May 22 2019 10:33AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_408363142_408362632_118742",video:"566646",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_0_7301822_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520state%2527s%2520529%2520Plan%2520is%2520a%2520win-win%2520for%2520students%2520and%2520parents.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/05/22/Save_money_and_get_a_deduction_566646_1800.mp4?Expires=1653143591&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=ri7CSwipYer6b4l9Tgc7-aSooq0",eventLabel:"Save%20money%20and%20get%20a%20deduction-408362632",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fsave-for-college-through-the-529-plan"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:dana.fowle@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan">Dana Fowle</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan">FOX 5 I-Team </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:37AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-408363142"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:33AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 10:41AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408363142-408363117"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408363142-408363117" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Student%20Loan%20Debt_1558535586725.JPG_7301905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408363142" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA, Ga.</strong> - Starting this fall, college costs are going up not just in Georgia but nationwide. So, it's important to start saving as soon as you can. </p> <p>Saving for college is now two-fold. You're going to help pay your child's way through school, and you can get a tax deduction. Start as soon as you can with the state's<a href="https://www.path2college529.com/"> Path2College</a> option.</p> <p>If you're married, Georgia allows a tax deduction on the first $4,000 you put into savings per child, per year. The defintion of what school means is broad: vocational, four-year public or private, graduate school, medical and law schools. All of it. But, according to <a href="http://www.brightworth.com">Lisa Brown, a partner at Brightworth</a> and money manager, there's more.</p> <p>"And also starting last year a law was passed on a federal level saying you can use the money in a 529 Plan for private K-12, as well, up to a withddrawal of $10,000 a year, so we now have a very long time frame to educate our children through this 520 Plan for those funds."</p> <p>Still, there's more, according to Lisa Brown. Grandparents, listen up. You can put $15,000 into that fund, too. Two grandparents? $30,000. And you can frontload five years' worth. So, $30,000 X five years is $150,000. But wait, there's more. You don't have to pay a tax on the transfer of that very generous gift. You will have to report it, but it's for informational purposes only.</p> <p>That's a lot of flexibility. You can use it starting in kindergarten, all the way through. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"I-Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405011" -->
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More I-Team Stories</h3>
</header> data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/16/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Becks_0_7278641_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Becks suspends himself" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Governor suspends Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 02:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 17 2019 06:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck announced Thursday that he is voluntarily suspending himself from office after his indictment on fraud charges.</p><p>In a letter sent to Gov. Brian Kemp, Beck declared his innocence and said he doesn’t intend to resign.</p><p>“In the coming months, it will, unfortunately, be necessary for me to spend a significant amount of my time defending myself against these false charges,” Beck wrote in the letter. “Preparing for that trial will be a significant distraction from my public duties.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-kemp-sends-letter-to-georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-asking-for-resignation" title="Gov. Kemp asks Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck to resign" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Kemp asks Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck to resign</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Governor Brian Kemp has asked Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck to resign following his federal indictment Tuesday.</p><p>MORE: Grand jury indicts Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck</p><p>In a letter sent to Beck on Wednesday, the governor wrote in part:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-turns-himself-in-after-indictment" title="Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck pleads not guilty in federal court" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck__0_7267163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck__0_7267163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck__0_7267163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck__0_7267163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck__0_7267163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck pleads not guilty in federal court" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck pleads not guilty in federal court</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 15 2019 01:14PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 15 2019 05:41PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just months after he was elected, Georgia's Insurance Commissioner faces dozens of criminal charges.</p><p>On Wednesday, Jim Beck surrendered to authorities.</p><p>FOX 5 I-Team's Dale Russell learned that Beck met with an FBI agent, who drove Beck to the federal courthouse about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/save-for-college-through-the-529-plan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: 