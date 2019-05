- Starting this fall, college costs are going up not just in Georgia but nationwide. So, it's important to start saving as soon as you can.

Saving for college is now two-fold. You're going to help pay your child's way through school, and you can get a tax deduction. Start as soon as you can with the state's Path2College option.

If you're married, Georgia allows a tax deduction on the first $4,000 you put into savings per child, per year. The defintion of what school means is broad: vocational, four-year public or private, graduate school, medical and law schools. All of it. But, according to Lisa Brown, a partner at Brightworth and money manager, there's more.

"And also starting last year a law was passed on a federal level saying you can use the money in a 529 Plan for private K-12, as well, up to a withddrawal of $10,000 a year, so we now have a very long time frame to educate our children through this 520 Plan for those funds."

Still, there's more, according to Lisa Brown. Grandparents, listen up. You can put $15,000 into that fund, too. Two grandparents? $30,000. And you can frontload five years' worth. So, $30,000 X five years is $150,000. But wait, there's more. You don't have to pay a tax on the transfer of that very generous gift. You will have to report it, but it's for informational purposes only.

That's a lot of flexibility. You can use it starting in kindergarten, all the way through. But, if you have to pay for either lower school or college, money managers will tell you to pay for K-12 out of pocket and save it for college because it earns interest while you wait - like a 401K would.