data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411805517" data-article-version="1.0">Make summer travel simpler with 3 apps</h1>

<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:dana.fowle@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/make-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps">Dana Fowle</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/make-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps">FOX 5 I-Team </a> </div>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:27PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-411805517"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:13PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Make summer travel simpler with 3 apps&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/make-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps" data-title="Make summer travel simpler with 3 apps" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/make-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps" addthis:title="Make summer travel simpler with 3 apps"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411805517.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411805517");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411805517_411803936_141445"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411805517_411803936_141445";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411803936","video":"572964","title":"3%20ideas%20for%20easier%20summer%20travel","caption":"Here%20are%20three%20apps%20for%20travel%2C%20wait%20times%20and%20food.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2F3_ideas_for_easier_summer_travel_0_7370629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2F3_ideas_for_easier_summer_travel_572964_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654794806%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DJTUGtOL2IhUVWIRA0JjQNXng_ms","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fmake-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps"}},"createDate":"Jun 10 2019 01:13PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411805517_411803936_141445",video:"572964",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/3_ideas_for_easier_summer_travel_0_7370629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Here%2520are%2520three%2520apps%2520for%2520travel%252C%2520wait%2520times%2520and%2520food.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/3_ideas_for_easier_summer_travel_572964_1800.mp4?Expires=1654794806&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=JTUGtOL2IhUVWIRA0JjQNXng_ms",eventLabel:"3%20ideas%20for%20easier%20summer%20travel-411803936",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fmake-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:dana.fowle@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/make-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps">Dana Fowle</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/make-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps">FOX 5 I-Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:27PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-411805517"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:13PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 01:28PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-411805517" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411805517-411805254"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three apps can save you money and time as you rush toward the gate." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Three apps can save you money and time as you rush toward the gate.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411805517-411805254" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Three apps can save you money and time as you rush toward the gate." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Three apps can save you money and time as you rush toward the gate.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411805517" style="display: none;"> </div> <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA, Ga.</strong> - <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">It's vacation time, folks. And it feels good to look forward to time off. But, sometimes the planning can zap the fun out of it. A little anyway. Here are a few tools to ease the stress. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Let me start by saying, I love intern season because they bring a fresh look to things, and they're on the front end of trends. So I asked the Fox 5 I-Team intern to give us some ideas for making vacation prep easier. And Gabriela came back with some great ideas. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Busy airports. Busy schedules. They can certainly frazzle someone looking to get out of town to relax. And often it starts with trying to get a good deal on a flight. Well, try an app called <a href="http://www.hopper.com">HOPPER.</a> It's about getting the best flight deal. Put in your destination. Travel dates. A flight to St. Louis when I looked for this story was $261. But Hopper says I can do better. It recommends I wait to book and it will keep an eye on prices. When prices drop, Hopper will alert me to the new price. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">OK, getting to the airport. How early to you have to go? Check the <a href="http://www.gomiflight.com">MIFLIGHT</a> app. Find your terminal and your wait time. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Still, you might be crunched for time, so order your meal ahead with an app called <a href="http://WWW.GETGRAB.COM">GET GRAB.</a> Look up your terminal and order from a restaurant there. Pick it up as you dart to the gate. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> <p style="margin: 0in 0in 8pt; text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">SUMMER TRAVEL APPS</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <h2 style="margin: 0in 0in 8pt; text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Hopper</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></h2> <h2 style="margin: 0in 0in 8pt; text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">MiFlight</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></h2> <h2 style="margin: 0in 0in 8pt; text-align: center;"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">Get Grab</span></span></span></span></span></span></span></h2> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">If you can make one of these work, you've saved time. </span></span></span></span></span></span></span></p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"> </p> <p style="margin-bottom:.0001pt; margin:0in 0in 8pt"><span style="font-size:11pt"><span style="line-height:normal"><span style="text-autospace:none"><span calibri="" style="font-family:"><span style="font-size:15.0pt"><span bold="" style="font-family:"><span style="color:black">One more perk. With Hopper, note a place you’d like to visit, if the price is ever right. And for kids, too." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clothing rental options to fit all ages, styles and shapes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 04:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Renting clothes to wear can be a great idea. Got a fancy party? Don't buy an expensive dress for one night. Rent a discounted dress. And it's environmentally-friendly, too, if that matters to you.</p><p>And the options now feel unlimited. There are rentals for fancy party clothes, some for kids, and now this one which will pique the interest of many young people.</p><p>"Urban Outfitters," the clothing and apartment furnishings chain, along with its sister stores "Free People" and the boho shop "Anthropologie" have a rent-to-wear site coming out this summer. It's called Nuuly. And here's the plan. For $88 a month you can rent six items monthly. When you're done you ship them back in the reusable bag at no cost to you. And you can buy an item from your group if you fall in love with it. They wash it. So...no laundry! And Nuuly will offer what they call "rare vintage" pieces as well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/investigative-report-clears-coweta-county-school-board-of-bid-rigging-allegations" title="Investigative report clears Coweta County School Board of bid-rigging allegations" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/05/Investigative_report_clears_Coweta_Count_0_7357964_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Investigative report clears Coweta County School Board of bid-rigging allegations" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Investigative report clears Coweta County School Board of bid-rigging allegations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An outside investigation prepared for the Coweta County School board found no wrongdoing by the board or school system employees during a multi-million dollar bid process to install three new synthetic turf fields in local schools.</p><p>The yearlong outside investigation by attorneys Bob Wilson and Keri Ware was highly critical of one school board member, Linda Menk, who questioned the bid process.</p><p>But, the FOX 5 I-Team found the report contains a mistake that leads Menk to call the findings “flawed.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/naked-pics-of-massage-clients-lead-to-criminal-charges" title="Naked pics of massage clients lead to criminal charges" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massage photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Naked pics of massage clients lead to criminal charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former licensed massage therapist faces some disturbing allegations: clients say he secretly shot pictures and video of their naked bodies.</p><p>Jonathan Bautista has already pled guilty in one case and was sentenced to four years in a work-release program. He's allowed to leave the Gwinnett County Diversion Center each day to go to work.</p><p>But it's the work he says he wants to do -- and the company he's set up since his arrest -- that has a former client truly concerned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Most Recent 