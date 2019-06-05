< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Investigative report clears Coweta County School Board of bid-rigging allegations By Dale Russell, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 05 2019 08:39PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 05 2019 11:10PM EDT
Updated Jun 05 2019 11:10PM EDT <span>Ten taxpayer funded fields replaced under warranty</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - An outside investigation prepared for the Coweta County School board found no wrongdoing by the board or school system employees during a multi-million dollar bid process to install three new synthetic turf fields in local schools.</p> <p>The yearlong outside investigation by attorneys Bob Wilson and Keri Ware was highly critical of one school board member, Linda Menk, who questioned the bid process.</p> <p>But, the FOX 5 I-Team found the report contains a mistake that leads Menk to call the findings “flawed.” </p> <p>The Coweta County School board voted to conduct the investigation after a local citizen activist accused them of bid rigging. </p> <p>Attorney Josh McKoon drafted a letter to the school board on behalf of citizen activist Hank Ashmore, writing Ashmore planned to file a racketeering lawsuit against the school board. The letter called the bid process "bid rigging" and "a conspiracy to defraud a political subdivision of the state."</p> <p>“I take this letter and its content as both a professional and personal attack,” School Superintendent Dr. Steve Barker said at the time. </p> <p>The school board fought back and voted to hire an outside law firm to investigate. The board hired former DeKalb County District Attorney Bob Wilson and his law partner Keri Ware. </p> <p>The Wilson/Ware report found no evidence of bid rigging or fraud and pointed out that attorney McKoon and his client Hank Ashmore "provided nothing" in the way of evidence and both "refused to speak" to Wilson or Ware.</p> <p>The findings were no surprise to the only school board member who criticized the bid, Linda Menk.</p> <p>“I expected it. Absolutely,” said Menk.</p> <p>An earlier I-Team investigation found the county used specifications for the kind of turf they wanted that closely matched one company's product: Field Turf.</p> <p>The Wilson/Ware report agreed, finding the specifications in the request for proposals or RFP "was very similar" to the Field turf product."</p> <p>Fife Whiteside is school board member Linda Menk's attorney.</p> <p>“The report makes it clear, the RFP (Request For Proposal)was designed to pick up the Field Turf project,” said Whiteside.</p> <p>However, the Wilson/Ware report found no problem with this similarity because the bid proposals allowed for "alternative or substitute" turf products and because "cost" was such a vital piece of the bid scoring process, any company that bid with a low price had a chance to win.</p> <p>“Who wrote Wilson's paychecks? Wilson's paycheck were signed by the superintendent,” said Whiteside.</p> <p>In the end, only two companies bid. Both offered a Field turf product. </p> <p>The Wilson/Ware report harshly criticized Linda Menk, who asked the board to delay the original vote, and questioned the cost of the project. The report accused Menk of gathering information from a Field Turf competitor, trying to derail the bid, and passing it along to Hank Ashmore before he wrote his accusatory letter. The report concluded Menk had a "personal agenda to create a scandal." </p> <p>“That's her constitutionally protected speech. She has the right to talk to Ashmore. He has the right to do what he does,” said Whiteside.</p> <p>Menk says she knew the report would blame her. She said she sat for six hours’ worth of interviews, and turned over thousands of pages of research. Still, Wilson/Ware argued she was uncooperative and failed to turn over some 60 emails from her personal email account.</p> <p>“I gave them everything they asked for and then some,” said Menk.</p> <p>Menk earlier complained the county paid more than it should have for those fields. </p> <p>The Wilson/Ware report disagreed. The report concluded that on average Coweta County paid ($828,083) per field for its three new fields. Comparable, the report argued, to nearby Cherokee County - who paid on average ($823,991) per field for its five new fields. </p> <p>But, is the report right? </p> <p>The Wilson/Ware report wanted to compare the costs of just the fields without any extra expenses.</p> <p>So, for Coweta County, the Wilson/Ware report didn't include extra costs like track and field construction, lights and sound systems.</p> <p>But for Cherokee County the report did include those extra costs, making Cherokee's price tag look similar to Coweta County.</p> <p>But is it? We obtained a breakdown from the Cherokee County contractor who did the actual work. </p> <p>It shows without those extra costs the Cherokee County fields cost on average only $636,605 per field.</p> <p>Which means Coweta taxpayers paid on average $187,386 more per field.</p> <p>“The report is flawed. Obviously, I don't like it,” said Menk.</p> <p>“She was right. What we said all along, we thought the focus of the report wasn't trying to figure out if the contract process was irregular, it was about trying to figure out if we could blame Linda for the controversy. That validates the supposition, doesn't it?” asked Whiteside.</p> <p>We sent our findings to Bob Wilson and Keri Ware to see if they could explain how they came up with the Cherokee County price. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"I-Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405011" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More I-Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/naked-pics-of-massage-clients-lead-to-criminal-charges" title="Naked pics of massage clients lead to criminal charges" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/Massage_photos_0_7349337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Massage photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Naked pics of massage clients lead to criminal charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 07:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 11:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former licensed massage therapist faces some disturbing allegations: clients say he secretly shot pictures and video of their naked bodies.</p><p>Jonathan Bautista has already pled guilty in one case and was sentenced to four years in a work-release program. He's allowed to leave the Gwinnett County Diversion Center each day to go to work.</p><p>But it's the work he says he wants to do -- and the company he's set up since his arrest -- that has a former client truly concerned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/avoiding-surprises-in-your-medical-bills" title="Avoiding surprises in your medical bills" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/Unexpected_medical_costs_create_debt_0_7336428_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="We have a guide for managing the unexpected big bill." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Avoiding surprises in your medical bills</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 12:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Sometimes expenses come up that we just don't expect. Medical bills, in particular. But that can be compounded by the surprise cost of this unexpected bill. </p><p>According to the government, about half of overdue debt on credit reports is because of unpaid medical bills. In fact, the high cost of medicine is so profound, the Fox 5 I-Team traveled recently to Mexico to show you how thousands of Americans are crossing the border to get state-of-the-art care, in some cases, at a much lower and more manageable price.</p><p>But, that's not the right fit for everyone, so we make it to ERs and go under the knife here in the States. Sometimes you can budget for a procedure only to get the bill and find it's much more than expected.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/georgia-youth-clubs-create-world-class-soccer-stars" title="Georgia youth clubs create world class soccer stars" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/3_Georgia_women_make_U_S__women_s_soccer_0_7336918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/3_Georgia_women_make_U_S__women_s_soccer_0_7336918_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/3_Georgia_women_make_U_S__women_s_soccer_0_7336918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/3_Georgia_women_make_U_S__women_s_soccer_0_7336918_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/31/3_Georgia_women_make_U_S__women_s_soccer_0_7336918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="3 Georgia women make U.S. women's soccer team, NASA soccer" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia youth clubs create world class soccer stars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 11:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The US women are the favorites to win the 2019 World Cup in France. It's a 23-woman roster. It's a tough job to get. But three women from Georgia got it. And two of these soccer stars are from the metro area.</p><p>Kelley O'Hara, Emily Sonnett, and Morgan Brian are part of that squad.</p><p>"I feel like we are very well represented on this team," Peachtree City native Kelley O'Hara told me after a pre-cup game in St. Louis. "And it's really cool to have other people from the state of Georgia. We call ourselves the Georgia peaches. 