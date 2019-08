Got a fourth grader? Then you have free national park admission for a year. Got a fourth grader? Then you have free national park admission for a year.

- I know it feels like school just started, but right around the corner is Fall Break for many metro school children. And here's a family-friendly freebie providing you have a fourth grader in the house.

I just heard about this myself as I have a fourth grader. Did you know that fourth graders and their families get into national parks for free for the year? Yep. Free. It's part of the "Every Kid in a Park" program. And it's really broader than just the parks.



It's more than a national forest. Check out what the Bureau of Land Management has to offer or Fish and Wildlife Services, even the Army Corps of Engineers. If you wanted to go big this year, go to Yellowstone. HUGE! Money saver.

But staying local will keep you very busy too. Take a list at this very long list of close-enough to drive to parks.

Andersonville's Camp Sumter. Appalachian Trail. Arabia Mountain. Augusta Canal. Chattahoochee River.

Let's keep going. Chickamauga and Chattanooga. Cumberland Island. Forts Frederica and Pulaski. Gullah/Geechee. Former President Carter's home place.

Oh, there's more. Kennesaw Mountain, Martin Luther King, Jr.'s homeplace, Ocmulgee Mounds and Trail of Tears. That will keep you busy for the year.

Now, you have to print off your tickets. They don't take e-tickets. And this is available for home-schooled children, too. It admits all children under 16 and three adults.

Why is this deal available to fourth graders? Well, according to the government's website, this age between nine and 10 is the sweet spot for young brains to build a relationship with nature. And that's just what the national park system has to offer - the great, American outdoors.

Get started: FREE TICKET HERE.