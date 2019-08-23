< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- Georgia AG Carr involved in fight against illegal robocalls class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/georgia-ag-carr-involved-in-fight-against-illegal-robocalls" data-title="Georgia AG Carr involved in fight against illegal robocalls" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/georgia-ag-carr-involved-in-fight-against-illegal-robocalls" addthis:title="Georgia AG Carr involved in fight against illegal robocalls"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-425259342.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-425259342");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_425259342_425258033_108138"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_425259342_425258033_108138";this.videosJson='[{"id":"425258033","video":"597821","title":"Annoying%20illegal%20robocalls%20are%20about%20to%20get%20hit","caption":"The%20Georgia%20attorney%20general%20announces%20real%20tools%20that%27ll%20help.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2FAnnoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to__0_7611768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F23%2FAnnoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to_get_hit_597821_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1661180128%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D88ltxEpaWJFYLuLxGJxXKJKi_OU","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fgeorgia-ag-carr-involved-in-fight-against-illegal-robocalls"}},"createDate":"Aug 23 2019 10:55AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_425259342_425258033_108138",video:"597821",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Annoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to__0_7611768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"The%2520Georgia%2520attorney%2520general%2520announces%2520real%2520tools%2520that%2527ll%2520help.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/23/Annoying_illegal_robocalls_are_about_to_get_hit_597821_1800.mp4?Expires=1661180128&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=88ltxEpaWJFYLuLxGJxXKJKi_OU",eventLabel:"Annoying%20illegal%20robocalls%20are%20about%20to%20get%20hit-425258033",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fgeorgia-ag-carr-involved-in-fight-against-illegal-robocalls"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 23 2019 10:59AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 23 2019 10:55AM EDT
Updated Aug 23 2019 03:42PM EDT class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-425259342-425257964"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty-one AGs, with phone providers, punch back against illegal robocall operations." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Fifty-one AGs, with phone providers, punch back against illegal robocall operations.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-425259342-425257964" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/23/Robocalls_1566572192395_7611971_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fifty-one AGs, with phone providers, punch back against illegal robocall operations." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Fifty-one AGs, with phone providers, punch back against illegal robocall operations.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-425259342" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines425259342' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/how-a-high-credit-score-saves-you-thousands-of-dollars"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/credit%20score_1566410267787.PNG_7607401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Good credit saves money</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/aps-offers-free-lunches-2019-2020-school-year"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Free%20Lunch%20APS2_1565026027068.jpg_7573881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Free lunches for all catches APS parents off guard</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/aspirational-student-tells-story-of-debt-free-college-plan"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/16/Local_girl_gets__3m_in_scholarships_0_7597018_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>How to apply for scholarships</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/ftc-reports-credit-monitoring-more-valuable-than-equifax-cash"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Equifax settement: FTC says pass on cash</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - In consumer news, a long talked about nationwide effort between the telecommunications companies and state prosecutors to crack down on robocalls is here.</p><p>Fifty-one attorneys general and 12 phone companies have agreed to what it calls "eight principles" to fight "illegal robocalls." This bipartisan effort will help you block illegal robocalls, and to make it easier to investigate and prosecute bad actors. This has been top of mind for the FCC for quite some time.</p><p><a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jygyuBXb8uc">FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a recent statement on the government's YouTube channel. </a></p><p>"Unwanted robocalls are a serious problem for almost every American with a phone. Even the FCC gets them. And all too often they're a scam."</p><p>I sat down with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr who reminds us that 47 billion robocalls were placed last year. Sure they're annoying, he says, but they can also end up being harmful.</p><p>"Let's work to stop these robocalls. And we've got a couple of different principles and one is the companies, the AT&Ts and the Verizons, are working to make sure the technologies are upgraded at both the network level and the phone level to block robocalls, but to also a commit to work with state attorneys general and with law enforcement to go after those that are perpetrating crimes."</p><p>Coming soon will be advanced call-blocking technology that will let consumers download programs to help block illegal robocalls. Call authentication where the phone provider will have to validate these calls before they get to your phone. So hang on. Help is on the way.</p><p>Oh, and it's free. The industry already has the technology in place to do this. More I-Team Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/12/Jar_House_Septic_0_6392525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/12/Jar_House_Septic_0_6392525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/12/Jar_House_Septic_0_6392525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/12/Jar_House_Septic_0_6392525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/12/Jar_House_Septic_0_6392525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jar House Septic" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Home buyer: something stinks with this house flipping company</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Nov UPDATE: S ince this story originally aired, the homeowners say they have settled their lawsuit with Jar House. The terms are confidential, but they say Jar House bought back their home.

"We wanted to move in and have nothing to worry about," he explained. "And that's exactly what we didn't get it." The terms are confidential, but they say Jar House bought back their home. </p><p> </p><p>"We wanted to move in and have nothing to worry about," he explained. "And that's exactly what we didn't get it."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/john-oxendine-accused-of-using-campaign-money-for-house-cars-and-day-care" title="John Oxendine accused of using campaign money for house, cars, and day care" data-articleId="425067198" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/22/Ethics_case_against_Oxendine_moves_forwa_0_7609528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ethics case against Oxendine moves forward" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>John Oxendine accused of using campaign money for house, cars, and day care</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 10:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 22 2019 03:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The State Ethics commission found probable cause that former Insurance Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate John Oxendine violated campaign finance laws.</p><p>The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign finance commission, formerly known as the Ethics Commission accused Oxendine of spending more than $200,000 of campaign money for personal needs.</p><p>Oxendine's attorney argued it was a loan and his client repaid it with interest.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/how-a-high-credit-score-saves-you-thousands-of-dollars" title="How a high credit score saves you thousands of dollars" data-articleId="424917079" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/21/What_s_in_a_credit_score__0_7607095_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A high score is your ability to borrow money more cheaply." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>How a high credit score saves you thousands of dollars</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 02:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 21 2019 02:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What's in a credit score? Well, it depends on what number you have. The higher the number the more money you can save in the long run. There is a real world difference in a poor, fair, good and excellent score.</p><p>It's the difference in being able to afford a certain home or car, or not. It's the difference in getting denied an apartment because you have a bad credit history or getting the nice one with the view. A lousy credit score and you might not get a certain job. FICO credit scores range from 300-850. The higher the better.</p><p>But here's the breakdown, according to Experian, a credit reporting agency. If you have a credit score between 300-579, that's terrible. Sixteen percent of us are in the "very poor" zone. And if so, you are eligible for very little, if any, credit. 580-669 is considered "fair," according to Experian. This is where you find 17 percent of us. Now look here: This is getting better 670-739. But the largest chunk, which is great, is considered "very good" with the range going up to 799. And finally, give yourself a hand if you are "exceptional" and land somewhere between 800-850. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 