FTC reports credit monitoring more valuable than Equifax cash The FTC reports that taking the cash settlement is not the best idea. data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The FTC reports that taking the cash settlement is not the best idea." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The FTC reports that taking the cash settlement is not the best idea.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423745193-423745401" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The FTC reports that taking the cash settlement is not the best idea." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The FTC reports that taking the cash settlement is not the best By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 14 2019 11:24AM EDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 03:51PM EDT <li> <a href="/news/i-team/3-scams-falsely-claim-equifax-settlement-connection"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_1565179178337_7578042_ver1.0_160_90.PNG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Scams claim Equifax settlement tie</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/too-many-takata-airbags-still-on-the-roads"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/NHSTA%20RECALL%20PAGE_1565366081359.JPG_7583917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>1 in 6 vehicles still have dangerous airbags</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/aps-offers-free-lunches-2019-2020-school-year"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Free%20Lunch%20APS2_1565026027068.jpg_7573881_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Free lunches for all catches APS parents off guard</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/baby-boomers-burdened-by-college-loans"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/05/Baby%20Boomer%20School%20Debt_1565026874267.JPG_7573888_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>College Park, Ga.</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/door-to-door-salespeople-selling-dna-test-scam"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/DNA%20test%20scam_1564143846581.jpg_7551036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>DNA test scam targets senior living centers</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Because of the overwhelming interest in the<a href="https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/"> $425 million Equifax settlement</a>, we know this will interest you. The FTC says pass on the settlement and opt for something else instead.</p><p>More than 140 million people had their very private, personal identifying information leaked when Equifax left a door open. The<a href="https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2017/09/equifax-data-breach-what-do"> FTC reported</a> that for nearly three months hackers gobbled up our social security numbers, birth dates and more. And we deserve compensation, right?</p><p>Well, the Feds agreed, but also capped the settlement at $31 million. It figured some would never claim anything and it would give, the government believed, everyone asking $125 a piece. But, the response has been so overwhelming that data breach victims actually might get much less.</p><p>So now what? Here's the headline from the Federal Trade Commission,<a href="https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2019/07/equifax-data-breach-pick-free-credit-monitoring"> "Pick free credit monitoring"</a> as it might be worth more. It goes on, "..the market value would be hundreds of dollars a year." </p><p>The service includes monitoring all three major credit reporting agencies, and it comes with "up to $1 million" in identity theft insurance. It's available up to seven years. If you have already made a claim for the money, you can change your mind, according to the FTC.</p><p>There is a pool of money set aside for folks who paid prior to this for credit monitoring or for folks who had to pay out of their pockets to protect themselves. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"I-Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405011" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More I-Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/grand-jury-indicts-reality-tv-star-todd-chrisley-and-his-wife-on-bank-fraud-and-tax-evasion-charges" title="Grand Jury indicts reality TV star Todd Chrisley and his wife on bank fraud and tax evasion charges" data-articleId="423643628" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'Chrisley Knows Best' stars indicted by jury" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grand Jury indicts reality TV star Todd Chrisley and his wife on bank fraud and tax evasion charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In 2014, the FOX 5 I-team reported on some financial dealings of a high profile Reality Show TV star -Todd Chrisley. A self-described millionaire in Roswell, Georgia, Chrisley is the star of the long-running cable show - Chrisley Knows Best.</p><p>Now, that one-time star has dimmed. Chrisley and his wife Julie are named in a 12 count federal indictment alleging bank fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion indictment.</p><p>Bjay Pak is the US Attorney in Atlanta.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/georgia-insurance-commissioner-wants-board-members-resignations" title="Georgia Insurance Commissioner wants board members' resignations" data-articleId="423452867" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/12/Georgia_Insurance_Commissioner_Wants_Boa_0_7588317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Georgia Insurance Commissioner Wants Board Members Resignations" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Insurance Commissioner wants board members' resignations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 06:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is a major shake-up underway at the Office of Insurance and Fire Safety Commission. After six weeks on the job, Georgia's new Insurance Commissioner, John King, has requested the resignation of the entire board of directors of the Georgia Underwriting Association.</p><p>The Georgia Underwriting Association, or GUA, is an insurance company, created by the legislature, to provide coverage for Georgians that cannot find insurance anywhere else.</p><p>The little-known association splashed into the spotlight following the arrest of former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck. A federal indictment accuses Beck, the long-time general manager of GUA, of stealing more than $2 million from the association.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/georgia-southern-qb-says-roadside-drug-test-wrongly-showed-bird-droppings-as-cocaine" title="Georgia Southern QB says false-positive field test showed bird droppings as cocaine" data-articleId="423071417" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Bird_Poop_Drug_Test_0_7584511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Bird_Poop_Drug_Test_0_7584511_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Bird_Poop_Drug_Test_0_7584511_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Bird_Poop_Drug_Test_0_7584511_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/09/Bird_Poop_Drug_Test_0_7584511_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Bird Poop Drug Test" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia Southern QB says false-positive field test showed bird droppings as cocaine</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy Travis</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 04:25PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 09 2019 09:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>You can add Georgia Southern University's starting quarterback to the list of innocent people wrongly charged with drugs based on a faulty roadside drug test.</p><p>Shai Werts insisted that what deputies found on his car hood was simply bird droppings he had tried to rinse off. Featured Videos

Coca-Cola kicks off the holiday season with new cinnamon flavor hitting US shelves in September

Stacey Abrams announces new voter protection program

Majic's Dee Dee Parker weighs in on Jay-Z and the NFL's new venture

D Boca N Boca dives into authentic Mexican cuisine (Photo by Coca-Cola)" title="cin coke cms_1565810373369.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Coca-Cola kicks off the holiday season with new cinnamon flavor hitting US shelves in September</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/stacey-abrams-announces-new-voter-protection-program"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Getty_StaceyAbrams_081419_1565809325612_7592706_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images" title="1149774556_1565809325612"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Stacey Abrams announces new voter protection program</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/majic-s-dee-dee-parker-weighs-in-on-jay-z-and-the-nfl-s-new-venture"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Dee_Dee_Parker_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_7592235_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dee_Dee_Parker_on_Good_Day_Atlanta_0_20190814153201"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Majic's Dee Dee Parker weighs in on Jay-Z and the NFL's new venture</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/d-boca-n-boca-dives-into-authentic-mexcian-cuisine"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Diving_into_authentic_Mexican_cuisine_0_7592091_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Diving_into_authentic_Mexican_cuisine_0_20190814144047"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>D Boca N Boca dives into authentic Mexican cuisine</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/fox-medical-team/georgia-toddler-is-learning-to-walk-and-thrive-on-artificial-leg" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/pfff%20todler%20artificial%20leg_1565817460927.png_7592843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/pfff%20todler%20artificial%20leg_1565817460927.png_7592843_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/pfff%20todler%20artificial%20leg_1565817460927.png_7592843_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/pfff%20todler%20artificial%20leg_1565817460927.png_7592843_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/pfff%20todler%20artificial%20leg_1565817460927.png_7592843_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Georgia toddler is learning to walk, and thrive, on artificial leg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/police-respond-to-active-shooting-scene-in-philadelphia-possibly-two-officers-shot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/officers%20shot%20philadelphia_1565817524909.jpg_7592854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/officers%20shot%20philadelphia_1565817524909.jpg_7592854_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/officers%20shot%20philadelphia_1565817524909.jpg_7592854_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/officers%20shot%20philadelphia_1565817524909.jpg_7592854_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/08/14/officers%20shot%20philadelphia_1565817524909.jpg_7592854_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4 police officers shot, one injured in accident in North Philadelphia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/aces-hold-off-dream-94-90" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2015/08/24/3814557_G_1440440782634_120394_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Aces hold off Dream 94-90</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/coca-cola-kicks-off-the-holiday-season-with-new-cinnamon-flavor-hitting-us-shelves-in-september" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/cin%20coke%20cms_1565810373369.jpg_7592566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/cin%20coke%20cms_1565810373369.jpg_7592566_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/cin%20coke%20cms_1565810373369.jpg_7592566_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/cin%20coke%20cms_1565810373369.jpg_7592566_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/14/cin%20coke%20cms_1565810373369.jpg_7592566_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Cinnamon&#x20;Coca-Cola&#x20;is&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;hit&#x20;shelves&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;in&#x20;September&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Coca-Cola&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Coca-Cola kicks off the holiday season with new cinnamon flavor hitting US shelves in September</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-woman-used-forged-check-at-home-depot" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Gwinnett_HomeDepotFraud_081419_1565810812344_7592724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Gwinnett_HomeDepotFraud_081419_1565810812344_7592724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Gwinnett_HomeDepotFraud_081419_1565810812344_7592724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Gwinnett_HomeDepotFraud_081419_1565810812344_7592724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Gwinnett_HomeDepotFraud_081419_1565810812344_7592724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Woman used forged check at Home Depot</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 