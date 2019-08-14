< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title">
<div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article> </div> <article> <section id="story423879242" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="423879242" data-article-version="1.0">Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-423879242" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/former-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-facing-more-charges" data-title="Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/former-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-facing-more-charges" addthis:title="Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck facing more charges"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-423879242.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-423879242");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_423879242_423878950_128484"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_423879242_423878950_128484";this.videosJson='[{"id":"423878950","video":"594881","title":"Former%20Insurance%20Commissioner%20Jim%20Beck%20facing%20more%20charges","caption":"Former%20Insurance%20Commissioner%20Jim%20Beck%20facing%20more%20charges","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FFormer_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F08%2F14%2FFormer_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_facing_mo_594881_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1660444822%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DFq9GCgoV0eLNEuGaANwJfucN1UI","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fformer-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-facing-more-charges"}},"createDate":"Aug 14 2019 10:40PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_423879242_423878950_128484",video:"594881",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Former%2520Insurance%2520Commissioner%2520Jim%2520Beck%2520facing%2520more%2520charges",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_facing_mo_594881_1800.mp4?Expires=1660444822&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=Fq9GCgoV0eLNEuGaANwJfucN1UI",eventLabel:"Former%20Insurance%20Commissioner%20Jim%20Beck%20facing%20more%20charges-423878950",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fi-team%2Fformer-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-facing-more-charges"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:dale.russell@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/former-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-facing-more-charges">Dale Russell</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/former-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-facing-more-charges">FOX 5 I-Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-423879242"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 10:40PM EDT<span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="photoCarousel-423879242" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-423879242-423878935"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-423879242-423878935" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Former_Insurance_Commissioner_Jim_Beck_f_0_7593567_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-423879242" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines423879242' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/company-owners-devastated-by-what-they-say-is-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-s-betrayal-"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Beck Lawyer says 'full story' yet to be told</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/statement-steve-mckaig-on-fox-5-i-team-story-on-jim-beck"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Statement: Steve McKaig on FOX 5 I-Team story</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/statement-jim-beck-s-lead-counsel-bill-thomas-on-fox-5-i-team-story"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Statement: Jim Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/gov-kemp-discusses-filling-insurance-commissioner-s-post"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/kemp_1560391629172_7391150_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Gov. Kemp on insurance commission post</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/georgia-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-suspends-himself-from-office"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/14/JimBeck_051419_1557853061703_7257091_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Commissioner asked to be suspended</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Major new developments in the case against former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck. Late Wednesday, a federal grand jury handed up a superseding indictment against Beck accusing him of five new charges.</p><p>Former Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck was already facing a tough legal challenge. Now, he faces new allegations - a total of 43 counts - he will have to defend.</p><p>In May, a federal grand jury indicted then Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck on 38 counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering. The indictment alleges Beck set up a web of companies with friends and family to do business with an insurance company he was managing Georgia Underwriting Association or GUA.</p><p>Now, a second, superseding indictment, which replaces the first indictment. There is one new mail fraud charge. The indictment charges Beck used funds from the Georgia Arson Control Program, which is housed within GUA, the company he was managing, to buy $4,200 worth of campaign yard signs for his Insurance Commissioner race. About 1,500 of them.</p><p>And there are four new charges related to the filing of false tax returns. The indictment claims Beck filed false documents when filing his taxes during four different years from 2015 through 2017. The indictment claims Beck overstated his expenses and substantially understated his business profits.</p><p>The FOX 5 I-Team tried to reach out of Beck's attorney for a response to the breaking news. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories"> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver’s license applicants are treated" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver's license applicants are treated</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Department of Drivers Services Commissioner, Spencer Moore, has asked the GBI to investigate how Puerto Rican driver's license applicants are treated.</p><p>Our I-Team was told this late last night as they prepared to report a story about one American citizen, born in Puerto Rico, who was arrested when he applied for his driver's license.</p><p>A federal lawsuit also claims the driver services department forces applicants to pass a quiz, testing their knowledge - not of driving, but of Puerto Rico. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/ftc-reports-credit-monitoring-more-valuable-than-equifax-cash" title="FTC reports credit monitoring more valuable than Equifax cash" data-articleId="423745193" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/Equifax_1565796307913_7592163_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The FTC reports that taking the cash settlement is not the best idea." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FTC reports credit monitoring more valuable than Equifax cash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 11:24AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 14 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Because of the overwhelming interest in the $425 million Equifax settlement , we know this will interest you. The FTC says pass on the settlement and opt for something else instead.</p><p>More than 140 million people had their very private, personal identifying information leaked when Equifax left a door open. The FTC reported that for nearly three months hackers gobbled up our social security numbers, birth dates and more. And we deserve compensation, right?</p><p>Well, the Feds agreed, but also capped the settlement at $31 million. It figured some would never claim anything and it would give, the government believed, everyone asking $125 a piece. But, the response has been so overwhelming that data breach victims actually might get much less.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/grand-jury-indicts-reality-tv-star-todd-chrisley-and-his-wife-on-bank-fraud-and-tax-evasion-charges" title="Grand Jury indicts reality TV star Todd Chrisley and his wife on bank fraud and tax evasion charges" data-articleId="423643628" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/13/_Chrisley_Knows_Best__stars_indicted_by__0_7590800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="'Chrisley Knows Best' stars indicted by jury" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Grand Jury indicts reality TV star Todd Chrisley and his wife on bank fraud and tax evasion charges</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 13 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In 2014, the FOX 5 I-team reported on some financial dealings of a high profile Reality Show TV star -Todd Chrisley. A self-described millionaire in Roswell, Georgia, Chrisley is the star of the long-running cable show - Chrisley Knows Best.</p><p>Now, that one-time star has dimmed. <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories"> https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/11/02/Obama_and_Trump_on_the_campaign_trail_0_6341707_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/11/02/Obama_and_Trump_on_the_campaign_trail_0_6341707_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/11/02/Obama_and_Trump_on_the_campaign_trail_0_6341707_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>275,000 sign petition to rename 5th Ave. in front of Trump Tower in honor of President Obama</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-hit-by-car-on-i-20" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20I20%20AT%20H%20E%20HOLMES%20PERSON%20HIT%20430A_00.00.35.14_1565859384949.png_7594094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20I20%20AT%20H%20E%20HOLMES%20PERSON%20HIT%20430A_00.00.35.14_1565859384949.png_7594094_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20I20%20AT%20H%20E%20HOLMES%20PERSON%20HIT%20430A_00.00.35.14_1565859384949.png_7594094_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20I20%20AT%20H%20E%20HOLMES%20PERSON%20HIT%20430A_00.00.35.14_1565859384949.png_7594094_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/15/V%20I20%20AT%20H%20E%20HOLMES%20PERSON%20HIT%20430A_00.00.35.14_1565859384949.png_7594094_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman in critical condition after being hit by car on I-20</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-man-rams-woman-s-car" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20TEMPLE%20MAN%20RAMS%20CAR%2011P_00.01.35.24_1565841485523.png_7593884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20TEMPLE%20MAN%20RAMS%20CAR%2011P_00.01.35.24_1565841485523.png_7593884_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20TEMPLE%20MAN%20RAMS%20CAR%2011P_00.01.35.24_1565841485523.png_7593884_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20TEMPLE%20MAN%20RAMS%20CAR%2011P_00.01.35.24_1565841485523.png_7593884_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20TEMPLE%20MAN%20RAMS%20CAR%2011P_00.01.35.24_1565841485523.png_7593884_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Man rams woman's car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/preparing-for-an-active-shooter-situation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20MARIETTA%20STOP%20THE%20BLEED%2011P_00.00.07.02_1565841556773.png_7593889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20MARIETTA%20STOP%20THE%20BLEED%2011P_00.00.07.02_1565841556773.png_7593889_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20MARIETTA%20STOP%20THE%20BLEED%2011P_00.00.07.02_1565841556773.png_7593889_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20MARIETTA%20STOP%20THE%20BLEED%2011P_00.00.07.02_1565841556773.png_7593889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/P%20MARIETTA%20STOP%20THE%20BLEED%2011P_00.00.07.02_1565841556773.png_7593889_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Preparing for an active shooter situation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/gbi-investigating-how-puerto-rican-drivers-license-applicants-are-treated" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/14/GBI_investigating_how_Puerto_Rican_drive_0_7593836_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>GBI investigating how Puerto Rican driver's license applicants are treated</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless 