Disgraced former deputy gets probation in sex case Disgraced former deputy gets probation in sex case By Randy Travis, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 06 2019 05:19PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 06 2019 06:28PM EDT
Updated Aug 06 2019 06:36PM EDT https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/William%20Miller_1565126463149.jpg_7576665_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/William%20Miller_1565126463149.jpg_7576665_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-422492690" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines422492690' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/secret-recording-catches-deputy-in-blackmail-request-for-sexual-favors"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/28/Miller_1535482868462_5978024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Suspect catches cop soliciting sex for legal help</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/deputy-busted-after-secret-recording-details-blackmail-for-sex"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/08/30/Travis%20083018%20Arrested%20Deputy_1535652591556.png_5989525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Deputy busted after FOX 5 I-Team investigation</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/douglas-county-coroner-admits-not-properly-reporting-child-death"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/02/AJwillen0415_03303640_1564769132237_7568589_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Coroner admits not properly reporting child death</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/sheriff-s-office-agrees-to-stop-banning-negative-facebook-comments"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/31/like%202_1564610471369.png_7563367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Facebook fight over First Amendment rights</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/dog-lover-does-good-deed-lands-in-jail-on-cruelty-charges"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/24/Quincy%20family_1563991217955.jpg_7544715_ver1.0_1564019344460.jpg_7546481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Dog lover does good deed, lands in jail</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>FORSYTH, Ga.</strong> - <br /> A former Monroe County sheriff's deputy agreed to be banished from the county after admitting he offered to drop someone's charges in exchange for sex.</p> <p>William Miller was off duty and in his personal pickup last August when he contacted a woman he had recently arrested and asked her to take a ride with him.</p> <p>Ashlie Roberts told the FOX 5 I-Team deputy Miller said he wanted to talk about how he could use her as a confidential informant. She told him she had no information to share. But sitting in his truck, she worried something else was going on, so she quietly turned on her cellphone voice recorder. That's how she caught Miller repeatedly asking her for sexual favors to make those charges go away.</p> <p>Miller: Not even a ****job?<br /> Roberts: No...<br /> Miller: I'm just messing with you. I think you'd like it but..<br /> Roberts: No, I'm good.<br /> Miller: You probably would like it.<br /> Roberts: I don't know about that.</p> <p>"I told him I'd go to prison if it takes me doing something sexual with your sir," Roberts told us in August, 2018. She gave copies of her recordings to the FOX 5 I-Team and later Monroe County investigators.</p> <p>Miller was quickly fired and charged with bribery and violation of oath of office, both felonies.<br /> <br /> He was sentenced last week to eight years probation and a $2000 fine, but no prison time. Roberts told us she wasn't happy with that.<br /> <br /> But Monroe County District Attorney Jonathan Adams said Miller agreed not to ask for first offender status, a right that would have ultimately allowed the conviction to one day disappear.</p> <p>"This way the conviction will follow him for the rest of his life," Adams explained. "He won't be able to ever be a law enforcement officer again." The conviction is being reported to the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council.</p> <p>As part of his sentence Miller agreed to be banished from Butts, Lamar and Monroe Counties. More I-Team Stories

Clayton DA reopening rape case after DNA suggests wrong guy convicted 46 years ago
By Randy Travis, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 08 2019 12:54PM EDT
Updated Aug 08 2019 11:16PM EDT
The Clayton County District Attorney's Office is reopening a 46-year-old rape case now that DNA evidence casts doubt on whether the right man was convicted of the crime.

The FOX 5 I-Team first reported the case of Terry Wanzer and how modern day analysis of crime scene evidence backs up his claim of innocence.

The new testing was funded by the New York Innocence Project after Wanzer asked for the non-profit's assistance. data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/08/Clayton_DA_reopens_rape_case_0_7582754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Clayton DA reopens rape case" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Clayton DA reopening rape case after DNA suggests wrong guy convicted 46 years ago</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Randy 3 scams falsely claim Equifax settlement connection
By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:02AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 05:23PM EDT Equifax settlement connection" data-articleId="422591282" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_breach_spawns_scams_0_7577995_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_breach_spawns_scams_0_7577995_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_breach_spawns_scams_0_7577995_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/07/Equifax_breach_spawns_scams_0_7577995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, The Equifax data breach is the gift that keeps on giving to scammers. Impacted two years ago were 147 million people when Equifax - one of the sacred keepers of our most personal information - left a back door open.

The FTC recently announced a $425 million settlement to help people hurt by this massive data breach., and this has opened a new door for scammers. Knowing that many of us would like a piece of that, scammers are luring us in with their false claims. Let's get to the three big scams out there.

SCAM 1: IMPOSTER SCAM The government is warning about the imposter scam. Not a new scam, but this is how it works here. A caller or emailer poses as an Equifax rep, asks to verify your info, which means asking for personal identifying information like social security numbers. They pretend to be vetting for ability to get a settlement check. Hang up or delete. Impacted two years ago were 147 million people when Equifax - one of the sacred keepers of our most personal information - left a back door open.</p><p>The FTC recently announced a $425 million settlement to help people hurt by this massive data breach., and this has opened a new door for scammers. Knowing that many of us would like a piece of that, scammers are luring us in with their false claims. Let's get to the three big scams out there.</p><p>SCAM 1: IMPOSTER SCAM The government is warning about the imposter scam. Not a new scam, but this is how it works here. A caller or emailer poses as an Equifax rep, asks to verify your info, which means asking for personal identifying information like social security numbers. They pretend to be vetting for ability to get a settlement check. Baby Boomers burdened by college loans
By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 05 2019 01:43PM EDT
Updated Aug 05 2019 01:53PM EDT
Student loan debt has been a hotly debated topic for a long time, but here's something you might not know about it. Some of the biggest borrowers are people you might not think are in a jam over school debt.

Millennials and school debt, yeah, we know that. Gen X? Yep, those folks, too. But Baby Boomers have a lot of school loan debt, too. Let's start this conversation by listening in to the managing director at Delta Community Credit Union.

"A lot of individuals over the age of 60, the average amount of student loan debt they have is somewhere between $35,000 and $40,000 and that seems to me to be a lot of debt to carry into retirement." Some of the biggest borrowers are people you might not think are in a jam over school debt.</p><p>Millennials and school debt, yeah, we know that. Gen X? Yep, those folks, too. But Baby Boomers have a lot of school loan debt, too. Let's start this conversation by listening in to the managing director at Delta Community Credit Union.</p><p>"A lot of individuals over the age of 60, the average amount of student loan debt they have is somewhere between $35,000 and $40,000 and that seems to me to be a lot of debt to carry into retirement."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 