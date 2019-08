-

A former Monroe County sheriff's deputy agreed to be banished from the county after admitting he offered to drop someone's charges in exchange for sex.

William Miller was off duty and in his personal pickup last August when he contacted a woman he had recently arrested and asked her to take a ride with him.

Ashlie Roberts told the FOX 5 I-Team deputy Miller said he wanted to talk about how he could use her as a confidential informant. She told him she had no information to share. But sitting in his truck, she worried something else was going on, so she quietly turned on her cellphone voice recorder. That's how she caught Miller repeatedly asking her for sexual favors to make those charges go away.

Miller: Not even a ****job?

Roberts: No...

Miller: I'm just messing with you. I think you'd like it but..

Roberts: No, I'm good.

Miller: You probably would like it.

Roberts: I don't know about that.

"I told him I'd go to prison if it takes me doing something sexual with your sir," Roberts told us in August, 2018. She gave copies of her recordings to the FOX 5 I-Team and later Monroe County investigators.

Miller was quickly fired and charged with bribery and violation of oath of office, both felonies.



He was sentenced last week to eight years probation and a $2000 fine, but no prison time. Roberts told us she wasn't happy with that.



But Monroe County District Attorney Jonathan Adams said Miller agreed not to ask for first offender status, a right that would have ultimately allowed the conviction to one day disappear.

"This way the conviction will follow him for the rest of his life," Adams explained. "He won't be able to ever be a law enforcement officer again." The conviction is being reported to the Georgia Peace Officers Standards and Training Council.

As part of his sentence Miller agreed to be banished from Butts, Lamar and Monroe Counties. He has since moved back to Pennsylvania where he will serve his probation.