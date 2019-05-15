< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Company owners devastated by what they say is Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck's 'betrayal' Company owners devastated by what they say is Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck's 'betrayal' By Dale Russell, FOX 5 I-Team 
Posted Jun 18 2019 04:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 06:50PM EDT class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/i-team/company-owners-devastated-by-what-they-say-is-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-s-betrayal-" addthis:title="Beck Lawyer says 'full story' yet to be told" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/company-owners-devastated-by-what-they-say-is-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-s-betrayal-?fbclid=IwAR02vc7yMlN0LG8dcrgw5x8xvo-0B5-e-ZAjQyIjapRMObv5iyrS2vslevQ";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Dale\x20Russell\x2cFOX\x205\x20I-Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:dale.russell@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/company-owners-devastated-by-what-they-say-is-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-s-betrayal-?fbclid=IwAR02vc7yMlN0LG8dcrgw5x8xvo-0B5-e-ZAjQyIjapRMObv5iyrS2vslevQ">Dale Russell</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/company-owners-devastated-by-what-they-say-is-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-s-betrayal-?fbclid=IwAR02vc7yMlN0LG8dcrgw5x8xvo-0B5-e-ZAjQyIjapRMObv5iyrS2vslevQ">FOX 5 I-Team </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 06:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413371012" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines413371012' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a Gov. Kemp on insurance commission post Commissioner asked to be suspended
Gov. Kemp asks Commissioner Jim Beck to resign Georgia Insurance Commissioner pleads not guilty
Grand jury indicts Georgia insurance commissioner A cousin hopes Beck will prove his innocence. Both the couple and the cousin deny any knowledge of the scheme. Another company owner refuses to talk.</p><p>A federal grand jury indicted Beck on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. The 38-count indictment alleged that Beck stole more than $2,000,000 from his former employer, the Georgia Underwriting Association, during the five years just prior to Beck's election to statewide office in November 2018.</p><p>Jim Beck was general manager of the legislatively created insurance company called Georgia Underwriting Association or GUA. A GUA source told us when Beck took over he began an ambitious project to survey existing and new homes insured by GUA. Some of that inspection and underwriting work is now at the center of the Beck indictment.</p><p>The companies were identified by the U.S. attorney only as companies A, B, C, and D. So, we began investigating.</p><p>The FOX 5 I-Team has learned Company A was Green Technology Services originally run out of a home in Temple, Georgia.</p><p>Matt Barfield admitted to us it was his company and Beck was his cousin.</p><p>Barfield told us the company was Jim Beck's idea. According to the indictment, Beck approached Barfield and told him he had a new way to "do home inspections" and wanted Barfield to handle "the books." </p><p>Barfield created invoices and submitted bills to Georgia Underwriting Association who would then make payments to various companies.</p><p>"10 percent of the funds being kept by company A (Green Technology Services) The remaining 90% of the funds flowing to Creative Consultants, again, which the grand jury alleges was controlled by Jim Beck," said BJay Pak the day the indictment was announced.</p><p>Barfield told me he thought it was all on the up and up; he trusted his cousin. He pointed out that he got a business license in Georgia when he started, later incorporated his company in Florida when he moved, and paid all his taxes. </p><p>"If I thought I was doing something wrong, do you think I'd open up a checking account. The FBI has every bit of it."</p><p>He added "I really thought a lot of Jim... it's all allegations, and I hope he can prove his innocence."</p><p>Company B in the indictment was Lucca Lu, set up and run by Sonya McKaig - a longtime family friend of Beck and his wife.</p><p>McKaig actually did work - examining home inspections to determine if GUA should raise premiums or change coverage on customer's homes.</p><p>US attorney BJ PAK says GUA paid Lucca Lu a total of $908,000 and she kept a portion for her legitimate work, and then paid Barfield's company the rest - thinking it was his company that did the home inspections.</p><p>"The operator of company B (Lucca Lu LLC) believed - based on representations by Mr. Beck - that company A (Green Technology Services) was actually providing the inspections," said the U.S. attorney.</p><p>Company C was Mitigating Solutions, operated by Sonya McKaig's husband Steve. McKaig believed he was doing legitimate work helping homeowners who had potential water damage claims. </p><p>GUA paid McKaig's company approximately $370,000. He took his portion, then sent approximately $325,000 back to Barfield's company - known as company A (Green Technology Services) in the indictment.</p><p>"Company A (Green Technology Services) kept 10% of that, the remaining portions went to Creative Consultants, which Mr. Beck had control over," said US Attorney BJ Pak.</p><p>The McKaigs issued a statement saying they did "substantial, legitimate work" and "trusted (Jim) Beck" who "took elaborate measures to conceal from us his illegal scheme." They added: "His malicious and predatory actions have inflicted tremendous emotional pain on our family."</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/facebook-instant/statement-steve-mckaig-on-fox-5-i-team-story-on-jim-beck" target="_blank"><strong>FULL STATEMENT: Steve McKaig on FOX 5 I-Team story on Jim Beck</strong></a></p><p>Beck's lawyer, Bill Thomas, responded that Beck and his wife "are deeply saddened that the McKaigs have been dragged into this unfortunate situation."</p><p>The lawyer went on to say that the McKaig's have only heard the government's side of the story and that "Once all the facts are known, this case will be viewed very differently." </p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/facebook-instant/statement-jim-beck-s-lead-counsel-bill-thomas-on-fox-5-i-team-story" target="_blank"><strong>FULL STATEMENT: Jim Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas on FOX 5 I-Team story</strong></a></p><p>So, who operated the final Company D?</p><p>The indictment states in 2012 Beck approached a local businessman with a plan to make legitimate payments from GUA to Georgia Christian Coalition.</p><p>The indictment states Beck explained that the payments should pass through "another business entity."</p><p>According to the Secretary of State's office in January 2013, a company called Paperless Solutions was incorporated in Bowden Georgia. The registered agent of the company, Steve Gradick.</p><p>Gradick is a well-known radio station owner in Carrollton. Gradick did not return our phone calls or respond to an email.</p><p>The FOX 5 I-Team has seen a copy of a federal grand jury subpoena that shows the grand jury wanted all records and correspondence between various companies alleged in the scheme and Paperless Solutions LLC.</p><p>The indictment alleges Beck told the company D owner (Steve Gradick) he could keep 10 percent of every payment that GUA made to company D. </p><p>In all, US Attorney Bjay Pak says the various schemes netted Beck more than 2 million dollars during a five-year period.</p><p>Beck has maintained his innocence. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"I-Team" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"405011" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More I-Team Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/is-amazon-s-credit-builder-card-worth-it-" title="Is Amazon's credit builder card worth it?" data-articleId="413369087" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's a secured card that can bring you 5% cashback as well." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Is Amazon's credit builder card worth it?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amazon recently launched an interesting new credit card. It targets those with no credit or looking to repair your credit.</p><p>The card is called Amazon Credit Builder. The online retailer wants to offer you credit. But let's be clear: It's designed to get you to shop there and not somewhere else. But how can you use it to your benefit? Let me show you.</p><p>First you apply online through the Amazon website. This is a secured credit card which means you will need to put down a security deposit. That deposit is equal to your credit limit. If you pay your bill on time, you will get that money back and a good report to the credit agencies. If not, it goes toward paying your bill and the bad news goes to the credit reporting agencies, as well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/5-free-and-meaningful-father-s-day-gift" title="5 free and meaningful Father's Day gifts" data-articleId="412649634" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/5_free_Father_s_Day_ideas_0_7397259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/5_free_Father_s_Day_ideas_0_7397259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/5_free_Father_s_Day_ideas_0_7397259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/5_free_Father_s_Day_ideas_0_7397259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/5_free_Father_s_Day_ideas_0_7397259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Free but not cheap. Heartfelt ideas for Dad." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5 free and meaningful Father's Day gifts</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It happens every year, Father's Day. And still, we are stumped about what to give our favorite guy. Well, take in these five, free ways to say, "We love you Dad."</p><p>I took the free route this year because for Mother's Day I got a gift that cost nothing and it's my favorite gift ever. My daughter handed me a paper bag. Every day for a month I pulled out a piece of paper where my daughter had written super sweet things. Truly, the best. So free can be very meaningful.</p><p>Number two freebie take a drive. My dad and my husband love this. But here's the catch: You have to listen. Listen, as they wander down memory lane showing you where they grew up, listen when dad points out that he was once in a band, and he shows you where he played. Three, when you get back you can cue up Dad's favorite movie. Believe me, the other day my daughter and I had to sit through "Red Dawn." We hated it. But we did it. Admittedly, it's not his favorite, but he thought we'd think it good/bad/funny, too. We did not. It's the worst, but we watched it. Number four make him dinner. Serve it on a TV tray while he watches "Smokey and the Bandit" for the 25th time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/two-world-cup-players-get-homesick-for-georgia" title="2 World Cup players get homesick for Georgia" data-articleId="412213049" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/What_Georgia_s_Women_s_World_Cup_team_me_0_7387399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/What_Georgia_s_Women_s_World_Cup_team_me_0_7387399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/What_Georgia_s_Women_s_World_Cup_team_me_0_7387399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/What_Georgia_s_Women_s_World_Cup_team_me_0_7387399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/What_Georgia_s_Women_s_World_Cup_team_me_0_7387399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="What Georgia's Women's World Cup team members miss from home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2 World Cup players get homesick for Georgia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:17AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 03:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It's just the beginning of the U.S. women's national team's World Cup journey, but they have been on the road already for a long time. They may be riding the high of a record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand, but they still get homesick.</p><p>The women travel with professional teams then they jump in and off the national team for years leading up to big games like the Olympics and the World Cup, so they live most of their lives on the road.</p><p>"Georgia is like a part of my soul," said U.S. team veteran Kelley O'Hara. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/statement-jim-beck-s-lead-counsel-bill-thomas-on-fox-5-i-team-story" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Statement: Jim Beck's lead counsel Bill Thomas on FOX 5 I-Team story</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-of-father-killed-in-crash-with-unlicensed-driver-in-disbelief" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20GUILFORD%20LANE%20FATAL%20ACCIDENT%205P_00.01.07.01_1560896339902.jpg_7415227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of father killed in crash with unlicensed driver in disbelief</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robbery-stole-cash-from-gwinnett-county-beauty-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/P%20BEAUTY%20MART%20ROBBERY%205P_00.01.33.07_1560892300896.png_7415019_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Robbery stole cash from Gwinnett County beauty store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-make-arrest-in-sexual-assault-after-second-break-in" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/ATL%20SEX%20ASSAULT%20arrest_1560890922791.jpg_7414791_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police make arrest in sexual assault after second break-in</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/federal-jury-indicts-delaware-man-on-swatting-hoaxes-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2016/12/18/police_1482091124618_2451565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Federal jury indicts Delaware man on 'swatting' hoaxes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" 