By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 19 2019 03:54PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 19 2019 03:46PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 04:37PM EDT </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/i-team/6-point-check-list-for-summer-towing";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Dana\x20Fowle\x2cFOX\x205\x20I-Team\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-413585813" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 ATLANTA)</strong> - Summer is towing season for many of Americans. Boats, RVs, campers and moving trailers can be seen heading down the highway. But if not done safely, mistakes can be costly.</p><p>Russ Clark, who lives happily lakeside says, despite trucks that make it easier to tow than ever, you have to run down a list in order to get from the house to the campground safely. He's seen terrible highway accidents because of lack of towing prep.</p><p>"I would say the main concern out there are tires," Clark says.</p><p>It's one of six things you should check off before towing and traveling.</p><p>"Loading a boat on a trailer is easy enough, but there are a lot of other precautions. Tires blow out on highways. If you don't properly inflate them – if you don't have tires in a certain range – they're very, very dangerous," he said.</p><p>One thing most people don't understand is that manufacturers' recommend you get a feel for the automobile before you head out pulling thousands of pounds.</p><p>"It's important that you have at least 1,000 miles on the car before you tow anything. You want to break in the car," Judith Fouts, a spokesperson for <a href="http://www.ford.com">Ford </a>and its popular F1-50 model, said</p><p>Number three, balance the load you're pulling. Sixty percent of the weight, Fouts said, should be toward the front of the trailer, 40 percent on the back end, and all of kept low to the center of gravity. </p><p>And that takes us to tip number four. Pull over at 50 miles and make sure nothing has shifted. Make sure that luggage in the camper is right where you left it.</p><p>Next, drivers need to remember that they are towing a load and watch that breaking and merging. Russ Clark knows a newbie on the road when he sees one.</p><p>"They're driving the truck as if it's their car. They're not realizing they have 5 or 6,000 miles behind them, that truck weighs 6,000 and now you're on someone's bumper. It won't stop the same as if it's unloaded," said the Lake Lanier homeowner.</p><p>And finally, sixth on the checklist so that you can safely tow your college kid's things to that apartment this fall is to downshift.</p><p>"You can downshift into a lower gear which will help you slow down the vehicle, and it'll help you when your ascending. It'll give you more power," Fouts pointed out.</p><p>Then you can focus on the family fun you plan to have down the road. But one last footnote: When you're towing something open like a boat, make sure everything is tied down. The koozies. The pool noodles. More I-Team Stories

Gov. Kemp appointing committee to oversee preservation of Governor's Mansion
By Dale Russell, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 18 2019 09:19PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 10:26PM EDT
Georgia historians are calling on the state to establish a committee to oversee the historic grounds and collection at the Georgia governor's mansion. And Governor Brian Kemp's spokesperson says that is exactly what the Governor is doing.
The call for action follows a FOX 5 I-Team report about the destruction and removal of historic artifacts at the mansion.
As historians seek guidance for the state, the FOX 5 I-Team has examined plans for a historic barn that has sat on the mansion grounds for over 100 years.

Company owners devastated by what they say is Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck's 'betrayal'
By Dale Russell, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 18 2019 04:09PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 08:35PM EDT
A FOX 5 I-Team investigation of the recent indictment of Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck shows the key people involved in the alleged schemes to steal money were longtime friends and a family member of Jim Beck.
One couple told us Jim Beck betrayed them. A cousin hopes Beck will prove his innocence. Both the couple and the cousin deny any knowledge of the scheme. Another company owner refuses to talk.
A federal grand jury indicted Beck on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. The 38-count indictment alleged that Beck stole more than $2,000,000 from his former employer, the Georgia Underwriting Association, during the five years just prior to Beck's election to statewide office in November 2018.

Is Amazon's credit builder card worth it?
By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 18 2019 04:01PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 04:05PM EDT
Amazon recently launched an interesting new credit card. It targets those with no credit or looking to repair your credit.
The card is called Amazon Credit Builder. The online retailer wants to offer you credit. But let's be clear: It's designed to get you to shop there and not somewhere else. But how can you use it to your benefit? Let me show you.
First you apply online through the Amazon website. This is a secured credit card which means you will need to put down a security deposit. That deposit is equal to your credit limit. If you pay your bill on time, you will get that money back and a good report to the credit agencies. If not, it goes toward paying your bill and the bad news goes to the credit reporting agencies, as well. Kemp appointing committee to oversee preservation of Governor's Mansion" data-articleId="413441095" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Committee_of_experts_can_help_preserve_M_0_7417715_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Committee of experts can help preserve Mansion" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gov. Kemp appointing committee to oversee preservation of Governor's Mansion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 09:19PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Georgia historians are calling on the state to establish a committee to oversee the historic grounds and collection at the Georgia governor’s mansion. And Governor Brian Kemp’s spokesperson says that is exactly what the Governor is doing.</p><p>The call for action follows a FOX 5 I-Team report about the destruction and removal of historic artifacts at the mansion.</p><p>As historians seek guidance for the state, the FOX 5 I-Team has examined plans for a historic barn that has sat on the mansion grounds for over 100 years.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/company-owners-devastated-by-what-they-say-is-insurance-commissioner-jim-beck-s-betrayal-" title="Company owners devastated by what they say is Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck's 'betrayal'" data-articleId="413371012" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V2%20COMMISSIONER%20BECK%20TURNS%20HIMSELF%20IN%2012P_00.00.02.01_1557940432313.png_7265276_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Company owners devastated by what they say is Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck's 'betrayal'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dale Russell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A FOX 5 I-Team investigation of the recent indictment of Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck shows the key people involved in the alleged schemes to steal money were longtime friends and a family member of Jim Beck.</p><p>One couple told us Jim Beck betrayed them. A cousin hopes Beck will prove his innocence. Both the couple and the cousin deny any knowledge of the scheme. Another company owner refuses to talk.</p><p>A federal grand jury indicted Beck on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. The 38-count indictment alleged that Beck stole more than $2,000,000 from his former employer, the Georgia Underwriting Association, during the five years just prior to Beck's election to statewide office in November 2018.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/is-amazon-s-credit-builder-card-worth-it-" title="Is Amazon's credit builder card worth it?" data-articleId="413369087" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/Amazon_offers_credit_card_to_build_credi_0_7414805_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It's a secured card that can bring you 5% cashback as well." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Is Amazon's credit builder card worth it?</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 18 2019 04:05PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Amazon recently launched an interesting new credit card. It targets those with no credit or looking to repair your credit.</p><p>The card is called Amazon Credit Builder. The online retailer wants to offer you credit. But let's be clear: It's designed to get you to shop there and not somewhere else. But how can you use it to your benefit? Let me show you.</p><p>First you apply online through the Amazon website. This is a secured credit card which means you will need to put down a security deposit. That deposit is equal to your credit limit. If you pay your bill on time, you will get that money back and a good report to the credit agencies. If not, it goes toward paying your bill and the bad news goes to the credit reporting agencies, as well.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 