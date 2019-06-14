< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 5 free and meaningful Father's Day gift By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 14 2019 08:44AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 14 2019 08:02AM EDT
Updated Jun 14 2019 08:45AM EDT Father's Day can be inexpensive and very meaningful with a little thought. Father's Day can be inexpensive and very meaningful with a little thought. Father's Day can be inexpensive and very meaningful with a little thought.
ATLANTA, Ga. - It happens every year, Father's Day. And still, we are stumped about what to give our favorite guy. Well take in these five, free ways to say, "We love you Dad."</p> <p>I took the free route this year because for Mother's Day I got a gift that cost nothing and it's my favorite gift ever. My daughter handed me a paper bag. Every day for a month I pulled out a piece of paper where my daughter had written super sweet things. Truly, the best. So free can be very meaningful.</p> <p>Number two freebie take a drive. My dad and my husband love this. But here's the catch: You have to listen. Listen, as they wander down memory lane showing you where they grew up, listen when dad points out that he was once in a band, and he shows you where he played. Three, when you get back you can cue up Dad's favorite movie. Believe me, the other day my daughter and I had to sit through "Red Dawn." We hated it. But we did it. Admittedly, it's not his favorite, but he thought we'd think it good/bad/funny, too. We did not. It's the worst, but we watched it. Number four make him dinner. Serve it on a TV tray while he watches "Smokey and the Bandit" for the 25th time.</p> <p>And a fifth free idea for Father's Day that is better than anything money can buy - tidy up for him. Organize those sock drawers. Wash the car. Fold his laundry. Maybe even do a load for him. And at the end of the day remind him, "We love you."</p> <p>Our free gift this year is a care package. My husband has to make a future road trip soon and it's sad occasion. So, we created a care package for the car ride. But, it's hidden. My daughter will hide the box. More I-Team Stories 2 World Cup players get homesick for Georgia By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 12 2019 08:17AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 03:29PM EDT
It's just the beginning of the U.S. women's national team's World Cup journey, but they have been on the road already for a long time. They may be riding the high of a record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand, but they still get homesick.

The women travel with professional teams then they jump in and off the national team for years leading up to big games like the Olympics and the World Cup, so they live most of their lives on the road.

"Georgia is like a part of my soul," said U.S. team veteran Kelley O'Hara. It is the latest grand jury subpoena involving an ongoing criminal investigation at Atlanta City Hall.</p><p>“The guns. "The guns. It's vacation time, folks. And it feels good to look forward to time off. But, sometimes the planning can zap the fun out of it. A little anyway.

Here are a few tools to ease the stress:

Let me start by saying, I love intern season because they bring a fresh look to things, and they're on the front end of trends. So, I asked the FOX 5 I-Team intern to give us some ideas for making vacation prep easier. Featured Videos meaningful Father's Day gift</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/baby-of-slain-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez-dies-after-weeks-on-life-support"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Marlen Ochoa-Uriostegui and her baby boy Yavani Yadiel Lopez | Family photos" title="Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/armed-robbery-leads-to-high-speed-chase-on-i-85"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Robbers_lead_police_on_a_high_speed_chas_0_7397199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Robbers_lead_police_on_a_high_speed_chas_0_20190614111127"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Armed robbery leads to high speed chase on I-85</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/duluth-police-live-cameras-help-catch-crimes-on-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/13/P%20DULUTH%20STREET%20CAMERAS%2010P%20_00.01.02.17_1560483872085.png_7396824_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P DULUTH STREET CAMERAS 10P _00.01.02.17_1560483872085.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Duluth Police: 'Live' cameras help catch crimes on video</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/WAGA_DeKalbCarFires_061419_1560512898533_7397000_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/WAGA_DeKalbCarFires_061419_1560512898533_7397000_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/WAGA_DeKalbCarFires_061419_1560512898533_7397000_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/WAGA_DeKalbCarFires_061419_1560512898533_7397000_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Multiple cars catch on fire at two separate locations in DeKalb County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/national-news/baby-of-slain-teen-marlen-ochoa-lopez-dies-after-weeks-on-life-support" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/16/Yadiel-Yovany-Lopez-marlen-ochoa-uriostegui_1558012949998_7273977_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marlen&#x20;Ochoa-Uriostegui&#x20;and&#x20;her&#x20;baby&#x20;boy&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Yavani&#x20;Yadiel&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Lopez&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Family&#x20;photos" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Baby of slain teen Marlen Ochoa-Lopez dies after weeks on life support</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/armed-robbery-leads-to-high-speed-chase-on-i-85" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Robbers_lead_police_on_a_high_speed_chas_0_7397199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Robbers_lead_police_on_a_high_speed_chas_0_7397199_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Robbers_lead_police_on_a_high_speed_chas_0_7397199_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Robbers_lead_police_on_a_high_speed_chas_0_7397199_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Robbers_lead_police_on_a_high_speed_chas_0_7397199_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Armed robbery leads to high speed chase on I-85</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rose-opens-with-65-to-tie-pebble-record-at-us-open" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/14/xt_NC_d2dccf2czbf98z4722z9b3az6bae835e0c7a_1560485028039_7396650_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/raptors-defeat-warriors-to-clinch-first-nba-title-in-thrilling-114-110-victory" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi&#x20;Leonard&#x20;&#x23;2&#x20;and&#x20;Serge&#x20;Ibaka&#x20;&#x23;9&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Toronto&#x20;Raptors&#x20;celebrate&#x20;late&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;game&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Golden&#x20;State&#x20;Warriors&#x20;during&#x20;Game&#x20;Six&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;NBA&#x20;Finals&#x20;at&#x20;ORACLE&#x20;Arena&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;13&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Oakland&#x2c;&#x20;Ca&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ezra&#x20;Shaw&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Raptors defeat Warriors to capture first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a News
Local
I-Team
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Download the App
Weather
Closings
Netcams
Download the App
Good Day
Pet of the Day
About Good Day
Sports
High 5 Sports
About FOX 5 Sports
About Us
FOX 5 People
Jobs at FOX 5
Internships
What's on FOX 5
Closed Captioning About Us
FOX 5 People
Jobs at FOX 5
Internships
What's on FOX 5
Closed Captioning Follow Us
FOX 5 Atlanta App
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
FOX 5 Storm Team App 