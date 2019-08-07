< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 3 scams falsely claim Equifax settlement connection By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Aug 07 2019 08:02AM EDT
Video Posted Aug 07 2019 08:00AM EDT
Updated Aug 07 2019 08:30AM EDT crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/18/amazon%20credit%20card_1560887666434.JPG_7414809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Amazon reveals credit building card</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA, Ga.</strong> - The <a href="https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2017/09/equifax-data-breach-what-do">Equifax data breach</a> is the gift that keeps on giving to scammers. Impacted two years ago were 147 million people when Equifax - one of the sacred keepers of our most personal information - left a back door open.</p> <p>The <a href="http://https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings/refunds/equifax-data-breach-settlement">FTC recently announced</a> a <a href="https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings/refunds/equifax-data-breach-settlement">$425 million settlement</a> to help people hurt by this massive data breach., and this has opened a new door for scammers. Knowing that many of us would like a piece of that, scammers are luring us in with their false claims. Let's get to the three big scams out there.</p> <p><strong>SCAM 1: IMPOSTER SCAM</strong><br /> The government is warning about the imposter scam. Not a new scam, but this is how it works here. A caller or emailer poses as an Equifax rep, asks to verify your info, which means asking for personal identifying information like social security numbers. They pretend to be vetting for ability to get a settlement check. Hang up or delete.</p> <p>Want to know if you're eligible for this settlement? This link takes you directly to the source: <a href="https://www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com/">Equifax settlement eligibility. </a></p> <p><strong>SCAM 2: TAX ID SCAM</strong><br /> In the tax ID scam, the caller or emailer will ask you the same very personal information then file for a tax refund in your name. Don't give strangers this information. Don't. Don't. Don't.</p> <p>If you do it, report it to the FTC: <a href="https://www.identitytheft.gov/">Theft Hotline. </a></p> <p><strong>SCAM 3: SPEAR-PHISHING SCAM</strong><br /> In a spear-phishing scam in many cases they already have your personal info, so they send you an email. It looks like it's really from the bank or a place were you have your money. They tell you to click a link and to use your password for access. Don't. It's fake. 