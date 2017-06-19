Watch local scams in real time

The Atlanta area BBB offers a way to watch and report scams in real time.

- Ya know when you're not sure if you're being scammed, but you suspect it? Well, there's a way

to check out scams in our area in real time.



The Better Business Bureau has something on its website called the Scam Tracker.



For example one day last I looked at the site and saw at that very second 37,000 scams were at work in our region.



A tighter focus showed that 815 of them were in Georgina. Going in more to metro Atlanta and you can see those numbers, too.



But there's more. Take a deeper look. You can see the dates that the incidents were posted. And you can see the categories like travel and vacations. Counterfeit products. There's a spot for fake checks and money orders, even online purchases.



Now slide over the web page to see the day the scam happened and how much folks are claiming they've lost. We saw one where $600 was believed to be lost in a scam or bad business deal.



Let's say you were taken that week by a bad roofer. You can search by roofer scams, by the zipcode to see if others in your area are being taken and by date.



And finally, you can report your own scam very easily. There is a place to input everything that's happened to you, who did it, and when it happened.