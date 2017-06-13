Prosecutor: Suspected prison bus killer 'a monster'

- Ricky Dubose's public Facebook page is filled with pictures posted while he was in between stints in state custody.

The 24-year-old Comer man openly pledges allegiance to the Ghostface Gangsters -- GFG -- an Ayran prison gang.

RELATED: $60K reward offered for escaped inmates in Putnam County

Elbert County District Attorney Parks White was the prosecutor who put Dubose in prison for a mandatory 20-year sentence.

"He struck me as what he was which was... a monster," Parks stated after a long pause.

In 2014, Dubose and another man plotted to stick up an Elbert County convenience store. An audio recording of the case file shows how Dubose warned his partner over the phone that he needs to hide his face.

"You got a little mask? You need to have a mask. You got something to cover up your face?"

The two would eventually ditch that plan, instead of robbing a disabled Elbert County military veteran. Dubose's partner at the time would shoot their victim, the two leaving him wounded in his own home.

Dubose would plead guilty to that 2014 armed robbery, his latest in a string of crimes that started when he was 17 and living in Madison County.

RELATED: Remembering two corrections officers

Investigators now suspect Dubose and fellow inmate Donnie Rowe overpowered two correctional officers while being transported between prisons, shooting and killing both, then carjacking a green Honda to make their getaway.

Rowe is currently serving a life sentence without parole for two armed robberies in the Macon area, including kicking in the door of a hotel room in 2001 and shooting at one of the strangers inside, the bullet landing just inches from his victim's head.

Despite their long rap sheets, one crime is missing up until now: murder.

"Mr. Dubose has a long history that involves many violent offenses," explained D.A. White. "It's a tragedy that this had occurred. I'm terribly saddened for the families of the corrections officers. There are so many good people who work in law enforcement who try every day to keep every community safe."

RELATED: Neighbors on edge during Putnam County manhunt