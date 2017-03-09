E.R. Mitchell and Mitzi Bickers are no shows in his divorce case I-Team E.R. Mitchell and Mitzi Bickers are no shows in his divorce case Marjorie Mitchell filed for divorce from her husband E.R. in Fulton county, just weeks after he pled guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit bribery.

E.R. Mitchell admitted in federal court he paid more than 1 million dollars over 5 years to an unidentified person who was to spread the money around in exchange for city of Atlanta construction contracts.

In an unusual step, Marjorie Mitchell not only filed suit against her husband, she included as a co-defendant, his business partner: Mitzi Bickers.

Bickers, a preacher, is a behind the scenes power player in Atlanta politics. A former Atlanta school board member, who was later a city employee under Mayor Kasim Reed and once helped Reed raise money for his first Mayoral race.

Marjorie Mitchell lists 16 companies and two properties alleging that "ER Mitchell and/or Bickers own significant interests" in some or all of them.

Her attorney, Esther Panitch, came to court today hoping to get answers from E.R.Mitchell and Mitzi Bickers about their business relationship and their assets.

But, when they didn’t show up, the judge reset the status conference, and Ms. Panitch left frustrated.

“I want the truth,” she told me, “I want answers about where the assets are.”