Atlanta contractor, E.R. Mitchell, pleads guilty to conspiracy

Construction CEO E.R. Mitchell plead guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy, admitting his role in a bribery and money laundering scheme that has rocked city hall.

Mitchell's attorney, Craig Gillen, said after court, Mitchell has cooperated with the FBI and will continue to do so.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney accused Mitchell of being part of conspiracy to pay more than $1 million in bribes from 2010 to 2015 to win city construction contracts.

The documents lay out the conspiracy: Mitchell conspired with a construction industry associate to pay bribes to an unidentified person connected to the city. The documents state Mitchell believed that "a portion of the money would be paid to city official/s who exercised influence over the contracting process."

U.S. Attorney John Horn would not identify those people. Horn did say those bribes erode the public's confidence in government.

In 2015, someone apparently threatened Mitchell, throwing a cinder block through his home window, with lettering warning him to keep his mouth shut.

The investigation continues.

