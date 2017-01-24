Credits cards that offer more than $1,000 in sign up offers

These days most of us have a credit card. And, more often than not, you can get something more out of your card like miles or points.

Yes, it's a thing now -- lucrative incentives. This according to research from CreditCards.com.

Check out to this: One card is offering a high-value, sign-up bonus of $1,500. Now, there are quite few offering big bonuses. (Note: Most of these are tied to hotel and travel benefits.)

Let's start with the Chase Sapphire Reserve Card, again, up to a $1,500 signing bonus. That's a lot of value in cash or travel rewards. But also it's website shows that you can get an extra 50,000 bonus points if you spend $4,000 in the first three months. But here's the catch: $450 annual fee. That's steep, but if you do a lot of traveling, maybe the perks outweigh the price.

Also on the CreditCard.com list of big bonus cards is Chase Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards Premier.

Now, Southwest's card has an annual fee, but it's much less at $99. It's sign-up, bonus value is still respectable at $785. Also, when you spend $2,000 in the first three months, you can earn 50,000 points.

Here are two cards with big perks that have no annual fee -- the Hilton HHonors Card from American Express and the Citi Hilton HHonors Visa Signature card. Again no annual fee. But they have value. The Amex has $220 in travel and rewards with a 50,000 point offer. And the Visa is similarly situated at $330. 75,000 in extra points available.