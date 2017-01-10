3 ways to get rid of holiday debt

The holidays are over and now begins the credit card hang over. The average person spent $986 on gifts, extra groceries, party outfits and more.

Now is time to get rid of that tab. Listen, if you just pay the minimum, say $25 a month, at 15 percent interest, it will take 10 years to pay this off. That's crazy. Don't do that. Your goal should be to get rid of it in three months. And I have a couple ideas. I'll show you what I'm doing.

Let's start by talking about my closets. Right after Christmas with stuff coming in I decided stuff had to go. I posted lots of things from kid's clothing, to pillows, to lamps on community yard sale sites. And in 24 hours I pocketed $42. It's easy. Do that a few times and let's say you can knock off $120 from that $986.

Now look at your credit cards. Did you rack up cash back rewards from those purchases? I have nearly $26 on one card waiting to redeem. I'm using it toward the credit card balance. Now I'm at $840.

OK, let's keep chipping away.

$840

- 600 - cut out three months worth of lunches

- 150 - double up those credit card payments

====

$ 90

Now you can knock this out by picking up a few extra hours at the job, maybe offering to babysit for a few nights. Cut out all luxuries - coffee shops, manicures, eating out. Anything to get this number to zero.

Again your goal is three months. No more.