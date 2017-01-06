4 ways to a free extended warranty

If you got a gadget or an appliance, maybe a TV, this holiday season then you were likely asked if you wanted an extended warranty . Basically, you're being asked if you want to insure that new smartphone or big screen TV.

As you know insurance can be a great thing. Health insurance. Mortgage insurance. When something goes wrong with your home or your health it can cost a lot to fix it. But that kind of security is not needed, according to industry experts, as a rule for much else.

Let's start with your phone. You just got it. It costs, say, 500 or 600 bucks. That's a lot of money. If something goes wrong, do you have another $600 lying around? Maybe not, but the fix is likely less than the price of the plan.

Let's talk about some facts. According to Consumer Reports, appliance or electronics repairs, as a rule, aren't really that expensive. They cost about the same as the price of the service plan. Also, products rarely break inside the warranty or service plan window. And finally, there's a good chance an extended warranty just duplicates the manufacturer's warranty which can be 90 days.

How so? Well, that new TV, or whatever it is you've bought, is likely already covered in some way.

Alternatives to Extended Warranties

Credit cards offer free extended warranties Manufacturers also offer free warranty coverage Extended warranties may duplicate the warranty that comes with your product

When you buy something where an extended warranty might be a consideration ask the retailer to review the at-purchase, basic warranty first. Sometimes the manufacturer's warranty already covers what that extended warranty offers. Now, if the salesperson says 'no' then they don't know the law. It's a federal rule that you can see it if the product is more than $15.