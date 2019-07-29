< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 2 apps make back-to-school shopping worth it By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jul 29 2019 07:54AM EDT
Video Posted Jul 29 2019 07:52AM EDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 04:02PM EDT data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-420805215-420805293"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rakuten, formerly Ebates, does a lot with your money." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Rakuten, formerly Ebates, does a lot with your money.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420805215-420805293" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/29/Rakuten%20app_1564401296484.jpg_7555472_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rakuten, formerly Ebates, does a lot with your money." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Rakuten, formerly Ebates, does a lot with your money.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420805215" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines420805215' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/door-to-door-salespeople-selling-dna-test-scam"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/26/DNA%20test%20scam_1564143846581.jpg_7551036_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>DNA test scam targets senior living centers</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/3-types-of-cash-back-cards"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/04/02/credit%20cards%20stock%20photos_1522671040470.jpg_5252084_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>3 types of cash back cards</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/block-the-new-enterprise-spoofing-scam"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/22/Data%20Security_1563811123353.JPG_7539039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Block the new 'Enterprise Spoofing' scam</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/make-summer-travel-simpler-with-3-apps"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/10/airplane_1560187548232_7370670_ver1.0_160_90.JPG) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>3 apps to download for travel</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/clothing-rental-options-to-fit-all-ages-styles-and-shapes"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/07/Clothing%20Rental_1559909216130.JPG_7362869_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>A few new clothing rental options on the market</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - School has started already for some of you, and school is about to start for the rest. Let's get ready by saving some money.</p> <p>I know the focus is back-to-school supplies: books, crayons, glue, that sort of thing, but back-to-school sales are everywhere for all sort of items. Now let's try to add extra discounts onto that sale.</p> <p>I use this a lot<a href="http://www.rakuten.com">. Rakuten. </a>It used to be called Ebates. Let's say you see something you want on another retailer's site. Before you buy it, pop over to Rakuten and sign up to see if it's offering additional deals. You get money back on purchases, as well. I've gotten almost $74 back - in a check mailed to me - for shopping through this site. Also, check out <a href="http://www.offers.com">Offers</a> where you can click on coupons.</p> <p>OK, getting back to school also involves some meal prep. Here are three ways to get going. Have the kids make a list of what they'd like this year. Plan a shopping day. Decide what you can get now and freeze. </p> <p>And finally, it's time. Yes, doctors say children 8-9 years old can pack their own lunches. But you have to help by having things handy. Have things like cheese and hard-boiled eggs ready to roll for the week. Get some snack jars filled. This eliminates the fighting over what snack they want. Belize Tourism Board offers residents in Nevada town a free vacation during 'Storm Area 51' raid 