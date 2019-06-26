< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos:
Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge
'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat
2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates
GDOT plans I-285 overhaul, residents voice concerns

Most Recent Stories:
Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge
'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat
2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates
GDOT plans I-285 overhaul, residents voice concerns
The hits keep coming for historic covered bridge
Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with 'overwhelming force' <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge">Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat">'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627_7445620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1">2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/news/gdot-plans-i-285-overhaul-residents-voice-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20GDOT%20EASTSIDE%20285%20MTG%2010P_WAGA1c20_146.mxf_00.01.04.16_1561517501851.png_7445048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="GDOT plans I-285 overhaul, residents voice concerns"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/news/gdot-plans-i-285-overhaul-residents-voice-concerns">GDOT plans I-285 overhaul, residents voice concerns</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge">Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat">'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1">2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/gdot-plans-i-285-overhaul-residents-voice-concerns">GDOT plans I-285 overhaul, residents voice concerns</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/news/the-hits-keep-coming-for-historic-covered-bridge">The hits keep coming for historic covered bridge</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/politics/trump-warns-iran-that-any-attack-will-be-met-with-overwhelming-force-">Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/netcams">Netcams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/savannahcams">Savannah Cams</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/storm">Download the App</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-goodday" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/goodday" data-dropdown="drop-nav-goodday" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Good Day</a> <div id="drop-nav-goodday" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/pet-of-the-day">Pet of the Day</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-good-day">About Good Day</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/D9_CntYXkAAVqWY_1561553685809_7445594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge">Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/rolling-out-magazine-s-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Christal_Jordan_talks_about_BET_Awards_0_7441642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rolling-out-magazine-s-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta">Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-come-from-away-at-the-fox-theatre"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Come_From_Away_at_Fox_Theatre_0_7441633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Come From Away' at the Fox Theatre"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-come-from-away-at-the-fox-theatre">'Come From Away' at the Fox Theatre</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-dallas-austin-inducted-into-songwriters-hall-of-fame"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dallas_Austin_inducted_into_Songwriters__0_7441268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta's Dallas Austin inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-dallas-austin-inducted-into-songwriters-hall-of-fame">Atlanta's Dallas Austin inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge">Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rolling-out-magazine-s-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta">Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-come-from-away-at-the-fox-theatre">'Come From Away' at the Fox Theatre</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-dallas-austin-inducted-into-songwriters-hall-of-fame">Atlanta's Dallas Austin inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/radio-host-gets-brain-tumor-removed">Radio host gets brain tumor removed</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tanya-sam-talks-about-atlanta-s-thriving-e-sports-market-on-gda">Tanya Sam talks about Atlanta's thriving e-sports market on GDA</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sports" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sports" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports</a> <div id="drop-nav-sports" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/high5-sports">High 5 Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/falcons">Falcons</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/braves">Braves</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/atlanta-united">Atlanta United</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/hawks">Hawks</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/about-the-fox-5-sports-team">About FOX 5 Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/D9_CntYXkAAVqWY_1561553685809_7445594_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge">Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/rolling-out-magazine-s-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Christal_Jordan_talks_about_BET_Awards_0_7441642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rolling-out-magazine-s-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta">Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/-come-from-away-at-the-fox-theatre"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Come_From_Away_at_Fox_Theatre_0_7441633_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="'Come From Away' at the Fox Theatre"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-come-from-away-at-the-fox-theatre">'Come From Away' at the Fox Theatre</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-dallas-austin-inducted-into-songwriters-hall-of-fame"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/Dallas_Austin_inducted_into_Songwriters__0_7441268_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Atlanta's Dallas Austin inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-dallas-austin-inducted-into-songwriters-hall-of-fame">Atlanta's Dallas Austin inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/paul-takes-on-the-masterchef-mystery-box-challenge">Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/rolling-out-magazine-s-christal-jordan-on-good-day-atlanta">Rolling Out Magazine's Christal Jordan on Good Day Atlanta</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/-come-from-away-at-the-fox-theatre">'Come From Away' at the Fox Theatre</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/atlanta-s-dallas-austin-inducted-into-songwriters-hall-of-fame">Atlanta's Dallas Austin inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/radio-host-gets-brain-tumor-removed">Radio host gets brain tumor removed</a></li> <li><a href="/web/waga/good-day/tanya-sam-talks-about-atlanta-s-thriving-e-sports-market-on-gda">Tanya Sam talks about Atlanta's thriving e-sports market on GDA</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/aboutus" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/bios">FOX 5 People</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/jobs">Jobs at FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/internships">Internships</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/tv-listings">What's on FOX 5</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/captioning">Closed Captioning</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/community">Helping Hands</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item "Financial Fornication" means to get you talking about money By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 26 2019 10:43AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:47AM EDT data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&quot;Financial Fornication&quot; will make you giggle, at first, then it turns to helping you." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>"Financial Fornication" will make you giggle, at first, then it turns to helping you.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414822294-414821267" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&quot;Financial Fornication&quot; will make "Financial Fornication" will make you giggle, at first, then it turns to helping you. id="relatedHeadlines-414822294" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA, Ga.</strong> - We will talk about a lot of things, like what's happening at work, or maybe personal parts of our privates lives, but when it comes to money talk, that's when we can clam up. </p><p>The Fox 5 I-Team had a frank, sit-down talk with Tarra Jackson about her new book called, <a href="https://www.madammoney.com/">"Financial Fornication."</a> Kind of a spicy title, sure, but it's a serious topic. She says the financial industry is playing chess. Me and you? Just checkers.</p><p>"Most people are OK talking about sex. They talk about relationships. They're OK talking about that, but nobody wants to talk about their crappy credit," she told u.</p><p>Buried in the book's pages are the experienced words of Tarra Jackson. She breaks down the dysfunctional relationship many of us have with money.</p><p>"What I talk about in the book is how I was, and other people are, financially promiscuous with their credit cards. Not just one. Sometimes multiple. And they have all these financial one-night stands with credit."</p><p>Sound familiar? Yeah, I'm guilty, too. Ms. Jackson, writes in "Financial Fornication" that we while we're guilty of over-spending, we are also in an abusive relationship with the financial institutions</p><p>"High fees, high load interest rates, low deposit rates, poor customer service and you're ready to leave, you're ready to get out. Well, there is a way to do that,"</p><p>Here are three steps to take: Identify your problem. Maybe it's too many credit cards, or too high of a debt-to-credit ratio. Now, decide what you want. Do you want to get down to one credit card or to dump a high interest loan? Now, you can either stay in the relationship and work it out, or you can get a financial divorce. You have to decide what's best for you - not the bank.</p><p>"It's just like dating someone else. You need to know what your needs and wants are and what your deal breakers are. And that's what I talk about in Financial Fornication. More I-Team Stories

Former coach to US soccer player has advice for parents
By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 26 2019 09:32AM EDT
Updated Jun 26 2019 10:13AM EDT

Youth sports has so many benefits to children, if the parents don't ruin it for them. I talked to the coach who started with one of the World Cup players back in the early days. What does he say? Get out of the way and let the kids love the sport on their own.

Listen, as we've talked about already, three of the 23 US women on America's World Cup team are from Georgia. That takes natural skill and drive, but also a lot of hard work. And parents paying the tab and toting them around when they're younger.

But how much is too much? About a week ago, video of a little league baseball game out of Colorado revealed parents brawling over a call. A call, I might add, made by a 13-year-old umpire. Just sad. And ridiculous. But this is not a rare sight.

Georgia girl who plays with pain inspires US soccer player
By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 21 2019 10:08AM EDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 05:40PM EDT

We've told you that three women on the US women's soccer team are Georgians. Two of them from right here in metro Atlanta. You probably think, 'Oh, that's cool." But to one young lady her love of soccer actually got her an invitation to meet the team.

Cherokee County's 11-year-old Madison Maddox plays for a top-notch, very competitive team called NASA Tophat. It's the same team that US player Emily Sonnett played for. Same coach, too. And when her coach showed her Emily Sonnett playing in a game, well, that was it; she was in. And this American defender caught wind of this and said, girl, I'm treating you to a game in California.

"It was like a dream only better," Madison recently told me fieldside about her invitation to join the team.

Keep summer towing safe with 6-point check list
By Dana Fowle, FOX 5 I-Team
Posted Jun 19 2019 03:54PM EDT
Updated Jun 19 2019 10:56PM EDT

Summer is towing season for many of Americans. Boats, RVs, campers and moving trailers can be seen heading down the highway. But if not done safely, mistakes can be costly.

Russ Clark, who lives happily lakeside says, despite trucks that make it easier to tow than ever, you have to run down a list in order to get from the house to the campground safely. He's seen terrible highway accidents because of lack of towing prep.

"I would say the main concern out there are tires," Clark says. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former coach to US soccer player has advice for parents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 09:32AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 10:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Youth sports has so many benefits to children, if the parents don't ruin it for them. I talked to the coach who started with one of the World Cup players back in the early days. What does he say? Get out of the way and let the kids love the sport on their own. </p><p>Listen, as we've talked about already, three of the 23 US women on America's World Cup team are from Georgia. That takes natural skill and drive, but also a lot of hard work. And parents paying the tab and toting them around when they're younger.</p><p>But how much is too much? About a week ago, video of a little league baseball game out of Colorado revealed parents brawling over a call. A call, I might add, made by a 13-year-old umpire. Just sad. And ridiculous. But this is not a rare sight.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/local-girl-who-plays-with-pain-inspires-us-soccer-player" title="Georgia girl who plays with pain inspires US soccer player" data-articleId="413988375" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Local_soccer_player_meets_World_Cup_idol_0_7429659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Local_soccer_player_meets_World_Cup_idol_0_7429659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Local_soccer_player_meets_World_Cup_idol_0_7429659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Local_soccer_player_meets_World_Cup_idol_0_7429659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/21/Local_soccer_player_meets_World_Cup_idol_0_7429659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eleven-year-old Madison Maddox meets the US women's national team." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Georgia girl who plays with pain inspires US soccer player</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 05:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>We've told you that three women on the US women's soccer team are Georgians. Two of them from right here in metro Atlanta. You probably think, 'Oh, that's cool." But to one young lady her love of soccer actually got her an invitation to meet the team.</p><p>Cherokee County's 11-year-old Madison Maddox plays for a top-notch, very competitive team called NASA Tophat. It's the same team that US player Emily Sonnett played for. Same coach, too. And when her coach showed her Emily Sonnett playing in a game, well, that was it; she was in. And this American defender caught wind of this and said, girl, I'm treating you to a game in California.</p><p>"It was like a dream only better," Madison recently told me fieldside about her invitation to join the team.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/i-team/6-point-check-list-for-summer-towing" title="Keep summer towing safe with 6-point check list" data-articleId="413585813" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safe_towing_tips_for_summer_0_7419797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safe_towing_tips_for_summer_0_7419797_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safe_towing_tips_for_summer_0_7419797_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safe_towing_tips_for_summer_0_7419797_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/19/Safe_towing_tips_for_summer_0_7419797_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Making a mistake on the highway can be very costly." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Keep summer towing safe with 6-point check list</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dana Fowle</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 I-Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 03:54PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Summer is towing season for many of Americans. Boats, RVs, campers and moving trailers can be seen heading down the highway. But if not done safely, mistakes can be costly.</p><p>Russ Clark, who lives happily lakeside says, despite trucks that make it easier to tow than ever, you have to run down a list in order to get from the house to the campground safely. He's seen terrible highway accidents because of lack of towing prep.</p><p>"I would say the main concern out there are tires," Clark says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div Featured Videos

Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge
'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat
2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates
GDOT plans I-285 overhaul, residents voice concerns <h3>Paul takes on the 'MasterChef' Mystery Box Challenge</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/-this-heat-is-poetic-florida-man-goes-on-hilarious-rant-about-summer-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_7445536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Florida_man_hilariously_complains_about__0_20190626123428-401385"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'This heat is poetic': Florida man goes on hilarious rant about summer heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2020-democrats-converge-in-miami-for-1st-night-of-debates-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/26/F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627_7445620_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="F554EEF2605A46EC8BC8F6B4515B8221_1561551127627-405538.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/gdot-plans-i-285-overhaul-residents-voice-concerns"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/25/P%20GDOT%20EASTSIDE%20285%20MTG%2010P_WAGA1c20_146.mxf_00.01.04.16_1561517501851.png_7445048_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P GDOT EASTSIDE 285 MTG 10P_WAGA1c20_146.mxf_00.01.04.16_1561517501851.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>GDOT plans I-285 overhaul, residents voice concerns</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3871"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div Most Recent

Police: Man pulled over with 22-year expired license
"Financial Fornication" means to get you talking about money
Rare Siberian tiger named after Carli Lloyd
Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans
K-pop stars BTS have a new mobile game data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2017/06/02/-%209%20ST.%20PAUL%20DEADLY%20SHOOTING_00.00.00.19_1496455215670_3412291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Police: Man pulled over with 22-year expired license</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/-financial-fornication-means-to-get-you-talking-about-money" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/madam%20money_1561559822491.JPG_7445958_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;Financial&#x20;Fornication&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;will&#x20;make&#x20;you&#x20;giggle&#x2c;&#x20;at&#x20;first&#x2c;&#x20;then&#x20;it&#x20;turns&#x20;to&#x20;helping&#x20;you&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>"Financial Fornication" means to get you talking about money</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rare-siberian-tiger-named-after-carli-lloyd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/V%20trending%20topic%202%20Carli%20Lloyd_00.00.04.26_1561558460735.png_7445945_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rare Siberian tiger named after Carli Lloyd</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/delta-air-lines-allowing-passengers-to-change-cancel-dominican-republic-travel-plans" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/10/DELTA_EMBRAER_JET_FILE_2_1557518297762_7244726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;DELTA&#x20;file&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Delta Air Lines allowing passengers to change, cancel Dominican Republic travel plans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/k-pop-stars-bts-have-a-new-mobile-game" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/BTS_Getty_1561557486988_7445932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/BTS_Getty_1561557486988_7445932_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/BTS_Getty_1561557486988_7445932_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/BTS_Getty_1561557486988_7445932_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/26/BTS_Getty_1561557486988_7445932_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Image" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>K-pop stars BTS have a new mobile game</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8047_" > <span 