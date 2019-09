- A wave of climate strikes around the world got underway Friday, as hundreds of thousands of protestors took to the streets in reportedly more than 150 countries.

Here in Atlanta, hundreds of people of all ages flooded the Georgia State Capitol’s steps, demanding to stop burning fossil fuels.

Brenner Schattenberg was among dozens of kids who skipped school to join the climate strike. He showed off his Avengers-inspired sign that read: “We must save the world (literally because) we’re in the End Game now.”

“It does make me proud because it means that my son is aware of these problems and challenges, and he's also willing to do something about it,” said father Steven Schattenberg.

As protestors moved from Liberty Plaza to the capitol, they chanted, “What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Protestors pushed to halt the burning of fossil fuels and instead switch to renewable energy, like wind and solar, to combat climate change.

This latest push was spear-headed by young minds around the world, including local organizer, Alexa Schultz.

“I’m a senior this year, and I’m applying for college, and I’m looking towards my future and everything that’s going to be happening then,” Schultz said. “And all I can think of is I’m not going to have a future if this crisis keeps on continuing.”

The timing of Friday's protests is purposeful, taking place just ahead of the UN Climate Action Summit scheduled for Monday in New York.