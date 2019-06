- An early morning house fire in northwest Atlanta leaves a woman dead.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the home on Collier Drive NW just before 1:00 a.m Friday morning and found heavy flames. The one-story wood frame house had burglar bars installed and firefighters had to break down the door to gain entry. Once inside they found the elderly female victim who officials believe may have been trying to get out of the burning building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

