<!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412892204" data-article-version="1.0">House fire displaces 4 Clayton County families</h1>
</header> class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=House fire displaces 4 Clayton County families&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/house-fire-displaces-4-clayton-county-families" data-title="House fire displaces 4 Clayton County families" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/house-fire-displaces-4-clayton-county-families" addthis:title="House fire displaces 4 Clayton County families"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412892204.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412892204");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412892204-412890589"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412892204-412890589" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/ClaytonHouseFire_061519_1560638806369_7402817_ver1.0_160_90.jpg <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/house-fire-displaces-4-clayton-county-families">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 06:46PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<a href="/news/family-displaced-firefighter-injured-following-east-point-house-fire" title="Family displaced, firefighter injured following East Point house fire" data-articleId="412850740" >
<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>Family displaced, firefighter injured following East Point house fire</h4>
</div>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:21AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/Family_escapes_house_fire__two_dogs_die_0_7401608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Family escapes house fire, two dogs die" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family displaced, firefighter injured following East Point house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Alexa Liacko</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:21AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The East Point Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Kenny Court that sent two men to the hospital and claimed the lives of two dogs.</p><p>Firefighters got a 911 call from the homeowner just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames. </p><p>The homeowner and his son managed to escape because their dogs started barking and alerted them to the smoke and flames. The dogs did not make it out alive. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/rapper-21-savage-donates-25k-for-legal-aid-for-detained-immigrants" title="Rapper 21 Savage donates $25K for legal aid for detained immigrants" data-articleId="412881915" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/02/04/P%2021%20SAVAGE%20ARRESTED%2010P%20_WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png_6718466_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rapper 21 Savage donates $25K for legal aid for detained immigrants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 04:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage has given $25,000 to the Southern Poverty Law Center after the watchdog organization helped him while he was in federal immigration custody earlier this year.</p><p>The rapper, whose real name is She'yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested Feb. 3 in what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has said was a targeted operation over his expired visa. Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen and moved to the U.S. when he was 7.</p><p>MORE: 21 Savage 'wasn't hiding' being British, feared deportation</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/decatur-police-woman-inappropriately-touched-while-walking-from-marta-station" title="Decatur Police: Woman inappropriately touched while walking from MARTA station" data-articleId="412795566" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Search_for_sex_predator_stalker_0_7401126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Search_for_sex_predator_stalker_0_7401126_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Search_for_sex_predator_stalker_0_7401126_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Search_for_sex_predator_stalker_0_7401126_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/Search_for_sex_predator_stalker_0_7401126_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Search for sex predator stalker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Decatur Police: Woman inappropriately touched while walking from MARTA station</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Charles</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 09:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 10:08AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Decatur Police are issuing a warning after a woman says a man followed her, then grabbed her backside.</p><p>Investigators received the call just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14. The victim called from Sycamore Place at Commerce Drive.</p><p>She told police she left the Decatur MARTA station on Church Street walking toward East Ponce de Leon Avenue. When she turned, the man followed. At one point, he made an explicit state to her, crossed to the same side of the street, ran towards her and grabbed her buttocks. That was near East Ponce de Leon Avenue and Sycamore Place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> title="AIRBNB_IS_RECREATING_THE__AROUND_THE_WORLD_IN_80_DAYS__TRIP__FILE___2UFGIWIA.mp4_00.00.42.05_1560635164119.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Airbnb offering trip inspired by 'Around the World in 80 Days'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/family-displaced-firefighter-injured-following-east-point-house-fire"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/15/WAGA_EastPointFire_061519_1560608343950_7401550_ver1.0_320_180.PNG');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WAGA_EastPointFire_061519_1560608343950.PNG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family displaced, firefighter injured following East Point house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shooting-reported-at-costco-in-corona"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_7401232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_20190615054948-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One killed in Corona Costco shooting involving off-duty LAPD officer</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3871_" > <span <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="P 21 SAVAGE ARRESTED 10P _WAGA8e59_711.mxf_00.00.14.08_1549342026244.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Rapper 21 Savage donates $25K for legal aid for detained immigrants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-looks-to-continue-strong-start-to-world-cup-campaign"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Lindsey Horan of the USA runs with the ball during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)" title="Lindsey Horan uswnt-409650"/> </figure> <h3>USWNT looks to continue strong start to World Cup campaign</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/woman-accused-of-stomping-on-sea-turtle-nest-in-miami-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Yaqun Lu (Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections)" title="yaqun lu sea turtle nest arrest_1560625744273.jpg-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Woman accused of stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="Target-409162.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> 