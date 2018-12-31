Hotel employees fired for calling police on black guest

- A Portland, Oregon hotel has fired two employees accused of calling the cops of a black guest.

This comes nearly a week after guest Jermaine Massey posted a video of the incident online.

Massey says he was on the phone with his mother when the security guard approached him.

"The security guard 'Earl' decided that he would call the police on me, the exact reason is still unclear to me," Massey said in the video's caption on Instagram. "He said that I was a safety threat to the other guests and that I was trespassing and said that I was a disturbance because I took a personal phone call from my mom in a more remote area of the lobby."

"He's calling the cops on me because I'm taking a call at the Double Tree Hotel," he's heard saying on the video.

Massey was eventually escorted to his room by police and told to leave the hotel.

They also promised to work with diversity experts.

Massey is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit.