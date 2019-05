- Thousands of leaders in business, tech, and philanthropy have gathered this week in Atlanta for the annual Hope Global Forum.

Health and wellness expert Deepak Chopra, musician T.I. and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian were among the speakers for the three-day conference.

Operation Hope kicked off the event Wednesday night at the Hyatt Regency Downtown.

The nonprofit's founder hopes the gathering will spur ideas that support and empower everyone in a global economy.

Officials said more than 5,000 people were attending the conference.

The Hope Global Forum wraps up Sunday.