- It was a huge surprise for Atlanta residents Friday.

Meals on Wheels Atlanta partnered with Honda Power Equipment to deliver meals to low-income families in the community.

It's a part of this week's Meals on Honda Wheels event.

The area team stepped away from their desk to clean yards of families and the elderly.

Organizers said they loan power equipment to help with home service efforts.

Honda said it's their second year partnering with Meals on Wheels Atlanta.