<section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story410645695" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410645695" data-article-version="1.0">Homeowners donate defibrillator in honor of late Dunwoody resident</h1>
</header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="410645695" data-article-version="1.0">Homeowners donate defibrillator in honor of late Dunwoody resident</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-410645695" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Homeowners donate defibrillator in honor of late Dunwoody resident&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/homeowners-donate-defibrillator-in-honor-of-late-dunwoody-resident" data-title="Homeowners donate defibrillator in honor of late Dunwoody resident" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/homeowners-donate-defibrillator-in-honor-of-late-dunwoody-resident" addthis:title="Homeowners donate defibrillator in honor of late Dunwoody resident"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410645695.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410645695");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <div class="wrapper-photo"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0">16 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.38.26_1559609745173.png_7348921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.38.26_1559609745173.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.44.03_1559609742248.png_7348918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.44.03_1559609742248.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1559609744843.png_7348920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1559609744843.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559609740659.png_7348917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559609740659.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.35.19_1559609740074.png_7348916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.35.19_1559609740074.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.33.24_1559609738505.png_7348915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.33.24_1559609738505.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.32.19_1559609737950.png_7348914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.32.19_1559609737950.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.31.26_1559609736032.png_7348913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.31.26_1559609736032.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.26.26_1559609735739.png_7348912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.26.26_1559609735739.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.22.05_1559609733678.png_7348911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.22.05_1559609733678.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.19.15_1559609733635.png_7348910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.19.15_1559609733635.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.16.09_1559609731481.png_7348909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.16.09_1559609731481.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.14.22_1559609731278.png_7348908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.14.22_1559609731278.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1559609728828.png_7348906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1559609728828.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.04.18_1559609729011.png_7348907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.04.18_1559609729011.png.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-410645695-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.38.26_1559609745173.png_7348921_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.38.26_1559609745173.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.44.03_1559609742248.png_7348918_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.44.03_1559609742248.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1559609744843.png_7348920_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1559609744843.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559609740659.png_7348917_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559609740659.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.35.19_1559609740074.png_7348916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.35.19_1559609740074.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.33.24_1559609738505.png_7348915_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.33.24_1559609738505.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.32.19_1559609737950.png_7348914_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.32.19_1559609737950.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.31.26_1559609736032.png_7348913_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.31.26_1559609736032.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.26.26_1559609735739.png_7348912_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.26.26_1559609735739.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.22.05_1559609733678.png_7348911_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.22.05_1559609733678.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.19.15_1559609733635.png_7348910_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.19.15_1559609733635.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.16.09_1559609731481.png_7348909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.16.09_1559609731481.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.14.22_1559609731278.png_7348908_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.14.22_1559609731278.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1559609728828.png_7348906_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1559609728828.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.04.18_1559609729011.png_7348907_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.04.18_1559609729011.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> <div class="ad-takeover-wrapper"> <script url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.38.26_1559609745173.png_7348921_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.38.26_1559609745173.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.44.03_1559609742248.png_7348918_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.44.03_1559609742248.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1559609744843.png_7348920_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.27.15_1559609744843.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559609740659.png_7348917_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.38.19_1559609740659.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.35.19_1559609740074.png_7348916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.35.19_1559609740074.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.33.24_1559609738505.png_7348915_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.33.24_1559609738505.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.32.19_1559609737950.png_7348914_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.32.19_1559609737950.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.31.26_1559609736032.png_7348913_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.31.26_1559609736032.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.26.26_1559609735739.png_7348912_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.26.26_1559609735739.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.22.05_1559609733678.png_7348911_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.22.05_1559609733678.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.19.15_1559609733635.png_7348910_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.19.15_1559609733635.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.16.09_1559609731481.png_7348909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.16.09_1559609731481.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.14.22_1559609731278.png_7348908_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.14.22_1559609731278.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1559609728828.png_7348906_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.00.00_1559609728828.png.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.04.18_1559609729011.png_7348907_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="" title="P POLICE AED PROJECT 5P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.00.04.18_1559609729011.png.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:claire.simms@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/homeowners-donate-defibrillator-in-honor-of-late-dunwoody-resident">Claire Simms</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/homeowners-donate-defibrillator-in-honor-of-late-dunwoody-resident">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:21PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> href="mailto:claire.simms@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/homeowners-donate-defibrillator-in-honor-of-late-dunwoody-resident">Claire Simms</a>, <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/homeowners-donate-defibrillator-in-honor-of-late-dunwoody-resident">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 09:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-410645695" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>DUNWOODY, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - He helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to save other people's lives and Sunday, a group of homeowners made a donation in honor of Bob Lundsten.</p> <p>In 2009, Lundsten spearheaded the effort to raise the $70,000 needed to outfit each Dunwoody Police Department patrol car with an automated external defibrillator (AED).</p> <p>"When someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, an AED can mean the difference between life and death," explained Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons.</p> <p>In the last ten years, Parsons said officers have used the AEDs 53 times, saving ten lives.</p> <p>Currently, the department has 71 defibrillators including some that are scattered throughout City Hall and the police station in case of emergency.</p> <p>Lundsten died in January and board members with the Dunwoody Homeowners Association decided to honor his legacy by donating enough money to pay for an AED at the city's new police training and community facility on Shallowford Road. </p> <p>"A lot of people don't realize the details necessary to protect us in an emergency and when an emergency comes on top of you, you forget your name. You have no idea how to react," said DHA President Adrienne Duncan. "So, if you think about having these tools and procedures in place before an emergency happens, it prevents an emergency from turning into a tragedy."</p> <p>This is the second AED donated in Lundsten's memory.</p> <p>Sgt. Parsons said the AEDs that the city purchased ten years ago will soon age out and need to be replaced. </article> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/D8LCmscXUAELhFe_1559611331927_7348937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Blessed&#x20;Trinity&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;CJ&#x20;Abrams&#x20;sits&#x20;nervously&#x20;perched&#x20;on&#x20;a&#x20;director&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;chair&#x20;watching&#x20;and&#x20;waiting&#x20;for&#x20;his&#x20;name&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;called&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;MLB&#x20;Draft&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Blessed Trinity's CJ Abrams picked by San Diego in 2019 MLB Draft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/homeowners-donate-defibrillator-in-honor-of-late-dunwoody-resident" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20POLICE%20AED%20PROJECT%205P_WAGAb758_146.mxf_00.01.19.24_1559609742849.png_7348919_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Homeowners donate defibrillator in honor of late Dunwoody resident</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/braves-pick-baylor-junior-shea-langeliersc-in-2019-mlb-draft" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/19/braves%20atlanta%20braves%20sports%20generic_1492657812693_3179814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Braves pick Baylor junior Shea Langeliersc in 2019 MLB Draft</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/code-enforcement-cracks-down-on-scooter-violations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20SCOOTER%20ROUNDUP%205P_00.01.07.27_1559609310962.png_7348903_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Code enforcement cracks down on scooter violations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/car-into-building-it-sounded-like-an-earthquake-or-bomb-going-off-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20FIRE%20FLY%20CT%20VEHICLE%20IN%20HOUSE%205P_WAGAb74c_146.mxf_WAGAb77d_146.mxf_00.01.25.03_1559608950097.png_7348793_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20FIRE%20FLY%20CT%20VEHICLE%20IN%20HOUSE%205P_WAGAb74c_146.mxf_WAGAb77d_146.mxf_00.01.25.03_1559608950097.png_7348793_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20FIRE%20FLY%20CT%20VEHICLE%20IN%20HOUSE%205P_WAGAb74c_146.mxf_WAGAb77d_146.mxf_00.01.25.03_1559608950097.png_7348793_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/03/P%20FIRE%20FLY%20CT%20VEHICLE%20IN%20HOUSE%205P_WAGAb74c_146.mxf_WAGAb77d_146.mxf_00.01.25.03_1559608950097.png_7348793_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, </div>
</div>
</div>
</section> id="p_56_INSTANCE_8047"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_8047_MOD-AD-WAGA_MR_TWO_BASE', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/waga/news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr2').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '410645695'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { </div>
</div>
</div>
</section> 