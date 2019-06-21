< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Holloman dismissed from UGA football </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 06:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 07:45PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414075603" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATHENS, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman was dismissed by the University of Georgia football program Friday after an allegation of assault and battery surfaced.</p><p>The statement attributed to head coach Kirby Smart sent to FOX 5 Sports reads:</p><p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">"</span>Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program. We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen."</em></p><p>According to an incident report obtained from the UGA Police Department, the female victim walked into the police lobby earlier this month to report the violent incident which happened during the early morning hours of April 22, 2018, on campus. The report states that the victim got into an argument with Holloman in his dorm room following the 2018 G-Day Game. Holloman began to choke the victim as she was waiting for a ride to leave, according to the report.</p><p>She went to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and received six stitches, the report states. Initially, she told doctors she had received the injuries during a fall in the shower.</p><p>Holloman admitted to hitting the victim, according to the report, but the severity differed from the victim's account.</p><p>The victim did not want to pursue the case criminally, but the record was forwarded to the UGA Student Conduct office and the Office of Equal Opportunity since it happened on campus. The dismissal is considered a major blow to the Bulldogs wide receiving corps which already lost key receivers to the NFL Draft and graduation.</p><p>The former Newton Rams standout signed with UGA in December 2016 as a 4-star wide receiver prospect. 