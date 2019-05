(Courtesy: DNR / Facebook) (Courtesy: DNR / Facebook)

- Crews made a daring air rescue to save an injured hiker in Fannin County.

Rescue crews responded to the area Sunday around noon to search for the 30-year-old hiker.

Fannin County officials called in the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Aviation Team to assist in the search the Cohutta Wilderness since the terrain was considered to be too rugged.

When they found the hiker, Sgt. James Keener rappelled out of the helicopter and evaluated the man's ankle.

The aviation unit airlifted the pair of hikers away to a nearby ambulance where the injured hiker received treatment.

Fannin County officials said the terrain was too rugged even for a 4-wheeler and that had the DNR team not been able to get to the hikers, they likely would have been in the woods overnight.

Besides Sgt. Keener, the aviation team consisted of Captain Steven Turner, the helicopter pilot, and Roger McConkey, the aerial observer.