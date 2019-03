- Most teenagers don't have very extensive cooking skills much less, the ability to make a three-course meal. But that's exactly what several Atlanta area teens did Friday as part of the Pro-Start Culinary and Business Championship.

The competition hosted by the Hospitality Education Foundation of Georgia is a one-day event, and part of their Hospitality Expo.

Nine teams of culinary arts high school students from around the state competed.

The winning team gets a chance at thousands of dollars in scholarships and will represent Georgia at the National Pro-Start Invitational.

Friday's event wasn't all about cooking. Organizers invited teams of management students to share their ideas for restaurant concepts with industry judges.