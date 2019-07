- Henry County police are working to track down suspects involved in a robbery.

Investigators said they robbed a Verizon Wireless store on Hudson Bridge Road in Stockbridge over the weekend.

Armed with a gun, one of the men demanded an employee open the safe, police said.

The left in a seafoam green SUV, possibly a Ford.

No one in the store was hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gray or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.