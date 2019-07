- The Henry County School District celebrated the opening of two new schools.

The district held ribbon-cutting ceremonies Friday for McDonough Middle School and McDonough High School -- both on Postmaster Drive.

The two schools will open after a two-year construction process.

They're replacing the former Henry County Middle and Henry County High Schools.

FOX 5 News talked to school officials about some of the facility upgrades students will enjoy.

Both the new middle and high school will open for this upcoming school year.