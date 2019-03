- Two Henry County police officers have earned recognition as heroes for pulling a man out of a burning car.

On Dec. 2, Officer Kelly Horne was travelling on Highway 81 when he saw flames coming from the undercarriage of a car ahead of him. He radioed the events in and quickly pulled the car over to try to extinguish the flames.

Unfortunately the flames were too hot for Horne to put out, so he had to break the car's windows to get inside.

That's when Officer William Palmer arrived. Together they were able to rescue the injured man from the vehicle just seconds before the car exploded.

Horne and Palmer were awarded the Lifesaving Medal Award in recognition for their quick thinking and heroic act.

At the award ceremony the two officers were humble, but they did say they appreciated all the support they've received since the news broke.