- A Henry County judge ordered a Stockbridge man held without bond on murder and kidnapping charges.

James McAllister, 37, was arrested after a SWAT standoff at a home along Silver Maple Drive in Clayton County over the weekend. Deputies in Clayton County said McAllister barricaded himself in the home and refused to come. Deputies said he surrendered when they used a chemical agent into the basement of the home around 6 a.m. Sunday.

A woman, believed to be a kidnapping victim, was also found in the home.

McAllister was charged with kidnapping and felony murder among other charges.

RELATED: Deputies: Henry County murder suspect arrested after SWAT standoff