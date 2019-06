- A Henry County man was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences Friday for raping and sodomizing three children.

David Anthony Jackson, 49, of Stockbridge, was found guilty of two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated child molestations, and three counts of child molestation among other charges Friday.

Between 2007 and 2016, Jackson raped, molested, and sodomized three children, who were ages 4 to 9, at homes in Locust Grove and Stockbridge, a jury determined.

“This man preyed upon three children, sexually abusing them and threatening them not to tell,” Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. “All three children bravely reported the abuse and testified this week, telling jurors they wanted to be superheroes and protect other children from getting hurt. The children and their families are grateful to have justice.”

Superior Court Judge John A. “Trea” Pipkin III then passed down the sentenced following the guilty verdict.