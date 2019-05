- Henry County Schools celebrated reading in a big way Thursday.

The Henry County Board of Education delivered more than 6,000 books to all elementary schools in the county.

Scholastic's “Clifford the Big Red Dog” delivered the books at two of the schools.

School officials said they are dedicated to developing the love of reading in each student.

They told FOX 5 News they want to make sure all children have access to great books.

Organizers celebrated with confetti, cheerleaders, and a marching band.

School officials said it's their attempt to ensure every child has a great reading experience.