Help name Zoo Atlanta's adorable baby sloth style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/05/baby%20sloth%20zoo%20atlanta_1551800601902.jpg_6854739_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393076051-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="baby sloth zoo atlanta_1551800601902.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/05/Hoffmann%27s%20two-toed%20sloth%20infant_Zoo%20Atlanta_1551800602030.jpg_6854740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-393076051-0"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Hoffmann's two-toed sloth infant_Zoo Atlanta_1551800602030.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-393076051-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WAGA_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/05/baby%20sloth%20zoo%20atlanta_1551800601902.jpg_6854739_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="baby sloth zoo atlanta_1551800601902.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/05/Hoffmann%27s%20two-toed%20sloth%20infant_Zoo%20Atlanta_1551800602030.jpg_6854740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="Hoffmann's two-toed sloth infant_Zoo Atlanta_1551800602030.jpg.jpg"/> By FOX 5 News 
Posted Mar 05 2019 10:41AM EST
Updated Mar 05 2019 10:46AM EST href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/help-name-zoo-atlanta-s-adorable-baby-sloth">FOX 5 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Mar 05 2019 10:41AM EST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Mar 05 2019 10:46AM EST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-393076051" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Zoo Atlanta needs your help naming an adorable new member of its family - a 4-month-old Hoffmann's two-toed sloth. </p><p>Members of the Zoo Atlanta team have selected six names for the youngest animal in their care, three for a male and three for a female. </p><p>Boy names:</p> <ul> <li>Bean</li> <li>Clyde</li> <li>Rio</li> </ul> <p>Girl names:</p> <ul> <li>Blossom</li> <li>Fern </li> <li>Willow</li> </ul> <p><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.surveymonkey.com_r_ZooATLSlothNaming&d=DwMFAg&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=NenAUdpyd1J_Za6rhmLjJnV3mM0guwoJfDBm9JpS84g&m=iaZCb3wVUY0Pwt4CkJAzyeKrFB4Edu3BbeWjL5mfMo4&s=HCThzAg-1X6yCkFPtpW1R51bS1JBcJW8y_GZVM4ejPU&e=" target="_blank"><strong>VOTE HERE</strong>: You can vote for a name by clicking here</a>. </p><p>The sloth's sex and name will be announced on Tuesday, March 19, on Zoo Atlanta's Facebook page. Voting closes on Sunday, March 10, at 11:45 p.m. </p><p>Hoffmann's two-toed sloths are native to Central and South America. <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - Zoo Atlanta needs your help naming an adorable new member of its family - a 4-month-old Hoffmann's two-toed sloth. </p><p>Members of the Zoo Atlanta team have selected six names for the youngest animal in their care, three for a male and three for a female. </p><p>Boy names:</p> <ul> <li>Bean</li> <li>Clyde</li> <li>Rio</li> </ul> <p>Girl names:</p> <ul> <li>Blossom</li> <li>Fern </li> <li>Willow</li> </ul> <p><a href="https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.surveymonkey.com_r_ZooATLSlothNaming&d=DwMFAg&c=Y6lK3sQOQe5gkvL3EqgybQ&r=NenAUdpyd1J_Za6rhmLjJnV3mM0guwoJfDBm9JpS84g&m=iaZCb3wVUY0Pwt4CkJAzyeKrFB4Edu3BbeWjL5mfMo4&s=HCThzAg-1X6yCkFPtpW1R51bS1JBcJW8y_GZVM4ejPU&e=" target="_blank"><strong>VOTE HERE</strong>: You can vote for a name by clicking here</a>. </p><p>The sloth's sex and name will be announced on Tuesday, March 19, on Zoo Atlanta's Facebook page. Deputies looking for mother after newborn baby found in plastic bag in woods

By FOX 5 News 
Posted Jun 07 2019 07:31AM EDT
Updated Jun 07 2019 04:28PM EDT

In what the sheriff calls a case of "divine intervention", Forsyth County authorities are trying to find the mother of a newborn girl who they discovered in a wooded area Thursday night.

Deputies found the girl in a plastic bag in woods near Daves Creek Road in southeastern Forsyth County after they received a call from residents who heard the child.

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman praised those residents for calling 911 at a Friday morning news conference. This is emotional and beautiful to see the relief in Imani Colvin’s family’s eyes. Atlanta police said an 8-year-old girl was found safe and reunited with her family Friday morning after she had been missing for more than 12 hours.

Imani Colvin had last been seen about 8 p.m. Thursday near Perkerson Park. Atlanta Police said they have made an arrest in an accident which claimed the life of a man riding a scooter as he departed the West Lake MARTA station on May 17.

Nacory Ganelle Wright was charged Thursday with speeding and vehicular homicide in the second degree in connection to the crash.

Police say they were called to the intersection of West Lake Avenue SW and Browning Street NW just after midnight. Investigators say a 20-year-old Eric Amis Jr. was riding a Lime scooter when he was struck by a Cadillac as Amis left the MARTA property. 