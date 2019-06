- Zoo Atlanta needs your help naming an adorable new member of its family - a 4-month-old Hoffmann's two-toed sloth.

Members of the Zoo Atlanta team have selected six names for the youngest animal in their care, three for a male and three for a female.

Boy names:

Bean

Clyde

Rio

Girl names:

Blossom

Fern

Willow

VOTE HERE: You can vote for a name by clicking here.

The sloth's sex and name will be announced on Tuesday, March 19, on Zoo Atlanta's Facebook page. Voting closes on Sunday, March 10, at 11:45 p.m.

Hoffmann's two-toed sloths are native to Central and South America. Famous for their slow movements, sloth development surprisingly moves at a more rapid pace than the infancies of other mammals.

The newest Zoo Atlanta sloth is currently remaining behind the scenes but will be debuted in the near future.