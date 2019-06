- There is a highly unusual investigation going on at Atlanta City Hall.

The examination is not being done by the human resources division. Instead, it is the HR chief who is the subject of the internal review.

Marian Woods has been placed on administrative leave while the city law department takes a look at complaints from staff members.

The probe has been divided into two parts. First, there was an incident inside the office one week ago Friday.

Michael Bond, a councilman, said he heard from employees about a confrontation (verbal) between the commissioner and an employee. Another employee became so concerned, she is said to have positioned herself between that commissioner and the worker.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the initial phase of the investigation has been completed and she was "glad" to find out that stories about a physical encounter were untrue.

But the mayor said a second phase regarding other complaints by other city employees need a further look.

"It's about the tone set in the office," Bottoms said.

One of the city's union leaders defended Woods. Gina Pagnotta Murphy said there is not credible to those who put out the story that Woods had struck an employee.

"She may have done a little cussing," Murphy said because something that should have been done was not done.

Murphy said Woods is going a good job and is demanding her employees do their jobs.