- Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day Weekend.

Nearly two-million passengers are expected to travel through Atlanta’s airport over the holiday.

Right now, the airport is under a large-scale renovation.

Officials say the most public-facing construction projects will be put on hold during the weekend, but some projects will continue.

Officials say this may impact traffic flow, and so they want passengers to be prepared for that.

Officials urge travelers to be mindful of what's packed in carry-ons, in order to get through security screening quickly.

Arrive at the airport at least two hours early if traveling domestic, and three hours early if traveling internationally.